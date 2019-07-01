Facility Executive Magazine | Creating Intelligent Buildings, Facilities & Operations

The #1 site for FM professionals. A community of facility management experts who explore & analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.


https://facilityexecutive.com/
The #1 site for FM professionals. A community of facility management experts who explore & analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.
02/7/2020

Featured

smoke detector
Safety

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.
Ice Cream Drone
Friday Funny

Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?

In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.
contact burns
Safety

Don’t Get Burned In The Workplace

February 2-8, 2020 is designated National Burn Awareness Week, observed by the American Burn Association and a time to raise awareness of the dangers of burn-related injuries.
IT security trends
Webinars

5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.

Recent Questions:

Sponsored Content

Fire Safety Inspection
Safety

Fire Safety System Inspections: 4 Unexpected Ways To Prepare Your Organization

Annual fire safety system inspections are an expected and much-anticipated occurrence for businesses and organizations. While fire life safety inspections may not be considered the most exciting part of operations, they are necessary to promoting safety for your building’s staff, visitors and occupants.
commercial building inspections
Safety

How To Ace Your Inspections And Maintain Building Compliance

Inspections don’t have to be scary or intimidating. Get helpful insight, a list of action items, and free tools to guide your organization to a constant state of compliance today.
Varidesk
Interiors

Why Flexible, Open Office Furniture Is Vital For Quickly Growing Companies

When done right, an open office can help the financial health of a business, and also enhance productivity and engagement for its hardworking employees.
video
Workplace Culture

Meeting Room Booking Software | Condeco

Condeco Meeting Room Booking Software helps to maximize meeting room space, reduce administration time and introduce smarter booking processes into the workplace. Our cloud-based solution enables you to schedule and manage meeting rooms, visitors, hospitality, services and video conferencing in one globally scalable system. Get a DEMO.
Emergency Response Plan
Safety

Create Your Organization’s Emergency Response Plan Today (Free Tools Inside)

In an emergency, the actions you take within the first few minutes will largely dictate the severity of consequences to follow. Unexpected situations can happen at any time, which means your company needs a plan of action in order to minimize damage and loss. Learn how to create an effective emergency response plan for your business today.
business continuity plan
Facility Management

5-Step Guide To Creating A Business Continuity Plan That Works

Businesses rarely get advance notice when disaster strikes. Without a plan of action, an organization can struggle to recover, or worse, go out of business for good. The good news is that organizations can help protect themselves from the consequences with a business continuity plan.

Tweets Brought To You By:

Stay Connected

1,958FansLike
372FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
connect-with-linkedin

Featured Video

video
Workplace Culture

Meeting Room Booking Software | Condeco

Condeco Meeting Room Booking Software helps to maximize meeting room space, reduce administration time and introduce smarter booking processes into the workplace. Our cloud-based solution enables you to schedule and manage meeting rooms, visitors, hospitality, services and video conferencing in one globally scalable system. Get a DEMO.

FacilityBlog

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

Safety
The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.

Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?

Friday Funny
In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.

Don’t Get Burned In The Workplace

Safety
February 2-8, 2020 is designated National Burn Awareness Week, observed by the American Burn Association and a time to raise awareness of the dangers of burn-related injuries.

Most Read

Access To Water Impacts Employee Wellbeing, Productivity

Productivity
Waterlogic survey shows offering access to hot and cold filtered water can increase employee wellbeing and productivity, and keep plastic bottles out of landfills.

Webinar: How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity

Webinars
This free webinar will provide insight on how and where to apply technology tools for a streamlined, productive workplace.

Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?

Friday Funny
In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.

Site Selection

RSS Business Facilities – Area Economic Development, Site Selection & Workforce Solutions

  • Continental To Build $110M Manufacturing Plant In Texas  February 6, 2020
    The company’s second automotive manufacturing location in Texas will retain nearly 450 jobs and bring an additional 130 jobs to New Braunfels. - Read: Continental To Build $110M Manufacturing Plant In Texas  at BusinessFacilities.com.
  • Contour To Add Airline Base At Indianapolis International Airport February 5, 2020
    The Tennessee-based regional airline's new nonstop routes will create up to 55 new jobs in central Indiana by the end of 2023. - Read: Contour To Add Airline Base At Indianapolis International Airport at BusinessFacilities.com.
  • Databricks Growing In The Netherlands February 4, 2020
    The U.S.-based data analytics company will invest $110 million at its European headquarters in Amsterdam over the next three years.  - Read: Databricks Growing In The Netherlands at BusinessFacilities.com.
facility management education

Survey: Increased Stress About Mass Shootings, Public Places In U.S.

An August 2019 survey by the American Psychological Association finds one-third of U.S. adults say fear of mass shootings prevents them from going to certain places or events.

Products & Services

smoke detector
Safety

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.
spatial intelligence
Building Envelope & Exteriors

Pointivo Spatial Intelligence Solution

Spatial IQ: Facility Management (FM) is a data and analytics roof assessment solution.
Division Twelve

Keilhauer Division Twelve Tables & Seating

rubber stair treads

Roppe Rubber Stair Treads with Kevlar

liquid heat transfer

Honeywell Introduces Solstice E-Cooling For Data Centers, Electronics

smoke detector

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay From LEDVANCE

Fire Safety Inspection

Fire Safety System Inspections: 4 Unexpected Ways To Prepare Your Organization

gas powered generator

KOHLER Extends Gas Powered Generator Line

WINT Water Intelligence

WINT AI-Powered Leak Prevention Technology Wins Gold Award

smoke detector

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: HVACScan From BuildingReports

FACILITYBLOG

smoke detector
Safety

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.

Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?

Friday Funny
In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.

Don’t Get Burned In The Workplace

Safety
February 2-8, 2020 is designated National Burn Awareness Week, observed by the American Burn Association and a time to raise awareness of the dangers of burn-related injuries.

Pointivo Spatial Intelligence Solution

Building Envelope & Exteriors
Spatial IQ: Facility Management (FM) is a data and analytics roof assessment solution.

5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Webinars
Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.

What's Popular

Keilhauer Division Twelve Tables & Seating

Interiors
Keilhauer acquired Division Twelve and is therefore expanding its offerings with a line of tables and seating.

Few Cities Include Robust Clean Energy Policies In Resilience Plans

Energy Management & Lighting
While many cities are taking steps to increase energy efficiency and renewable power, only one-fifth include such initiatives in their resilience plans, finds a global survey by ACEEE.

KOHLER Extends Gas Powered Generator Line

Safety
KOHLER is extending its gaseous-powered industrial generator lineup featuring the company’s 6.2-liter V8 turbocharged engine with new models at 100kW and 125kW.

Access To Water Impacts Employee Wellbeing, Productivity

Productivity
Waterlogic survey shows offering access to hot and cold filtered water can increase employee wellbeing and productivity, and keep plastic bottles out of landfills.

FACILITY EXECUTIVE MAGAZINE

smoke detector
FM Solutions

Facility Management SOLUTIONS For 2020

SOLUTIONS 2020 takes a look at these facility management products designed to advance your operations & maintenance in the coming year.

Mapping Geothermal Potential In NYC

Renewable Energy Column
Research into New York City’s geology has produced a geothermal ground source screening tool to assess sites for this energy resource.

Wayfinding: Guide The Way With Color

Bonus Features
Wayfinding through a facility can be enhanced with intentional choices of varied hues.

Smart Buildings In Real Time

Technology & FM Column
In an evolving landscape, smart buildings dynamically respond to the immediate and future needs of facility management and occupants.

Recent Issues

December 2019 Issue
Recent Issues

Facility Executive | December 2019 Issue

The December 2019 Issue looks at HVAC, smart building technology, and the building envelope. Plus green restrooms and wayfinding with color.
October 2019 Issue
Recent Issues

Facility Executive | October 2019 Issue

The October 2019 Issue looks at sustainability for buildings and grounds. Plus sensor technology, keeping facility grounds safe, and lighting retrofits.
Facility Executive August 2019 issue
Recent Issues

Facility Executive | August 2019 Issue

The August 2019 issue looks at workplace violence, security trends, and fire safety.Plus HVAC controls, roofing maintenance, energy storage, and more.

Education

smoke detector
Safety

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.

5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Webinars
Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.

Honeywell Introduces Solstice E-Cooling For Data Centers, Electronics

HVAC
The new Solstice® E-Cooling heat transfer agents from Honeywell cool data centers and other electronic applications with greater efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay From LEDVANCE

Energy Management & Lighting
This DLC Premium LED fixture features a lightweight design with a long life of up to 150,000 hours. A talk with Rich Rattray, specification sales engineer at the company, elaborates on this lighting product and industry trends.

Webinar: How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity

Webinars
This free webinar will provide insight on how and where to apply technology tools for a streamlined, productive workplace.

White Papers & Case Studies

Gordian
White Papers & Case Studies

Building Excellence – Completing A Variety Of Projects With Job Order Contracting

Across industries and for a variety of projects, Job Order Contracting from Gordian is a trusted method to deliver construction projects on time and within budget.
New Pig
White Papers & Case Studies

Oregon State Credit Union Eliminates Rental Rug Trip Hazard

Switching to Grippy Mat has given Oregon State Credit Union control over their floors — and their floor mat costs — in more ways than they imagined.
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

LEED Case Study: A Place Of Honor Sustained

Virtua Health

Adaptive Reuse Creates New Healthcare Facility

facility investment

Aligning Facility Investment With Organizational Mission

Summer Construction

Summer Construction: Effectively Plan And Execute Your Campus Projects

elevators

The Effects Of Regenerative Elevators On Generators

Scope Your Way To Better Budgets

Webinars & Archive

Knowledge Channels

All Articles

smoke detector
Safety

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards

The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.
Ice Cream Drone
Friday Funny

Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?

In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.
contact burns
Safety

Don’t Get Burned In The Workplace

February 2-8, 2020 is designated National Burn Awareness Week, observed by the American Burn Association and a time to raise awareness of the dangers of burn-related injuries.
spatial intelligence
Building Envelope & Exteriors

Pointivo Spatial Intelligence Solution

Spatial IQ: Facility Management (FM) is a data and analytics roof assessment solution.
IT security trends
Webinars

5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.

Stay Connected

1,958FansLike
372FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
640SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com