Facility Executive Magazine | Creating Intelligent Buildings, Facilities & Operations

2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Signature Optica Smoke Detector By Edwards
The Signature Optica Smoke Detector from Edwards is certified to the new UL 268 7th Edition requirements A talk with Jon Hughes at the company elaborates on this fire safety product.
Friday Funny: Would You Like An Ice Cream Drone?
In a modern twist on the beloved ice cream truck, Unilever teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to demonstrate how Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be delivered in New York, by drone.
Don’t Get Burned In The Workplace
February 2-8, 2020 is designated National Burn Awareness Week, observed by the American Burn Association and a time to raise awareness of the dangers of burn-related injuries.
5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade
Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.
Sponsored Content
Fire Safety System Inspections: 4 Unexpected Ways To Prepare Your Organization
Annual fire safety system inspections are an expected and much-anticipated occurrence for businesses and organizations. While fire life safety inspections may not be considered the most exciting part of operations, they are necessary to promoting safety for your building’s staff, visitors and occupants.
How To Ace Your Inspections And Maintain Building Compliance
Inspections don’t have to be scary or intimidating. Get helpful insight, a list of action items, and free tools to guide your organization to a constant state of compliance today.
Why Flexible, Open Office Furniture Is Vital For Quickly Growing Companies
When done right, an open office can help the financial health of a business, and also enhance productivity and engagement for its hardworking employees.
Meeting Room Booking Software | Condeco
Condeco Meeting Room Booking Software helps to maximize meeting room space, reduce administration time and introduce smarter booking processes into the workplace. Our cloud-based solution enables you to schedule and manage meeting rooms, visitors, hospitality, services and video conferencing in one globally scalable system. Get a DEMO.
Create Your Organization’s Emergency Response Plan Today (Free Tools Inside)
In an emergency, the actions you take within the first few minutes will largely dictate the severity of consequences to follow. Unexpected situations can happen at any time, which means your company needs a plan of action in order to minimize damage and loss. Learn how to create an effective emergency response plan for your business today.
5-Step Guide To Creating A Business Continuity Plan That Works
Businesses rarely get advance notice when disaster strikes. Without a plan of action, an organization can struggle to recover, or worse, go out of business for good. The good news is that organizations can help protect themselves from the consequences with a business continuity plan.
Featured Video
Meeting Room Booking Software | Condeco
Condeco Meeting Room Booking Software helps to maximize meeting room space, reduce administration time and introduce smarter booking processes into the workplace. Our cloud-based solution enables you to schedule and manage meeting rooms, visitors, hospitality, services and video conferencing in one globally scalable system. Get a DEMO.
Access To Water Impacts Employee Wellbeing, Productivity
Waterlogic survey shows offering access to hot and cold filtered water can increase employee wellbeing and productivity, and keep plastic bottles out of landfills.
Webinar: How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity
This free webinar will provide insight on how and where to apply technology tools for a streamlined, productive workplace.
Survey: Increased Stress About Mass Shootings, Public Places In U.S.
An August 2019 survey by the American Psychological Association finds one-third of U.S. adults say fear of mass shootings prevents them from going to certain places or events.
Pointivo Spatial Intelligence Solution
Spatial IQ: Facility Management (FM) is a data and analytics roof assessment solution.
What's Popular
Keilhauer Division Twelve Tables & Seating
Keilhauer acquired Division Twelve and is therefore expanding its offerings with a line of tables and seating.
Few Cities Include Robust Clean Energy Policies In Resilience Plans
While many cities are taking steps to increase energy efficiency and renewable power, only one-fifth include such initiatives in their resilience plans, finds a global survey by ACEEE.
KOHLER Extends Gas Powered Generator Line
KOHLER is extending its gaseous-powered industrial generator lineup featuring the company’s 6.2-liter V8 turbocharged engine with new models at 100kW and 125kW.
Access To Water Impacts Employee Wellbeing, Productivity
Waterlogic survey shows offering access to hot and cold filtered water can increase employee wellbeing and productivity, and keep plastic bottles out of landfills.
Facility Management SOLUTIONS For 2020
SOLUTIONS 2020 takes a look at these facility management products designed to advance your operations & maintenance in the coming year.
Mapping Geothermal Potential In NYC
Research into New York City’s geology has produced a geothermal ground source screening tool to assess sites for this energy resource.
Wayfinding: Guide The Way With Color
Wayfinding through a facility can be enhanced with intentional choices of varied hues.
Smart Buildings In Real Time
In an evolving landscape, smart buildings dynamically respond to the immediate and future needs of facility management and occupants.
Recent Issues
Facility Executive | December 2019 Issue
The December 2019 Issue looks at HVAC, smart building technology, and the building envelope. Plus green restrooms and wayfinding with color.
Facility Executive | October 2019 Issue
The October 2019 Issue looks at sustainability for buildings and grounds. Plus sensor technology, keeping facility grounds safe, and lighting retrofits.
Facility Executive | August 2019 Issue
The August 2019 issue looks at workplace violence, security trends, and fire safety.Plus HVAC controls, roofing maintenance, energy storage, and more.
Education
Honeywell Introduces Solstice E-Cooling For Data Centers, Electronics
The new Solstice® E-Cooling heat transfer agents from Honeywell cool data centers and other electronic applications with greater efficiency and reduced environmental impact.
2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay From LEDVANCE
This DLC Premium LED fixture features a lightweight design with a long life of up to 150,000 hours. A talk with Rich Rattray, specification sales engineer at the company, elaborates on this lighting product and industry trends.
Webinar: How Technology Can Increase Workplace Productivity
This free webinar will provide insight on how and where to apply technology tools for a streamlined, productive workplace.
White Papers & Case Studies
Building Excellence – Completing A Variety Of Projects With Job Order Contracting
Across industries and for a variety of projects, Job Order Contracting from Gordian is a trusted method to deliver construction projects on time and within budget.
Oregon State Credit Union Eliminates Rental Rug Trip Hazard
Switching to Grippy Mat has given Oregon State Credit Union control over their floors — and their floor mat costs — in more ways than they imagined.
All Articles
