15Five Launches AI-Powered Predictive Impact Model

15Five recently announced its Predictive Impact Model, an AI-powered data model that helps HR teams build strategic action plans to maximize employee engagement with the confidence of precise, predictive insights and recommendations.

The 15Five AI-Powered Predictive Impact Model

15Five’s Predictive Impact Model layers machine learning atop the company’s proprietary employee engagement dataset spanning over six years, 30 million responses, and 600,000 surveys across thousands of organizations.

The resulting predictions provide a clear and accurate representation of how changes in specific statements from employee engagement surveys can improve engagement, giving HR teams specific, actionable areas to improve. For example, 15Five’s Predictive Impact Model might indicate that employee engagement for high performers in an organization’s engineering department could be improved by 5.2 points if the HR team were to focus on limiting distractions in the workplace. These predictive insights are prioritized by their potential for impact, allowing HR leaders to focus only on the most critical areas for improvement.

15Five’s Predictive Impact Model builds on the executive-level insights the company made available in its HR Outcomes Dashboard in June, giving HR teams an even more powerful way to understand the intersection of employee performance, engagement, and retention data across multiple dimensions. Variations in the causes of disengagement across an organization are common, making it critical for HR teams to customize their strategy to specific employee segments. 15Five allows HR teams to filter by various employee cohorts spanning age, gender, and department, as well as by performance designations and engagement levels, leading to more targeted and effective strategic plans.

AI-Powered Assistance For Strategic Planning And New Manager-Driven Plans

15Five is also helping HR teams transition from diagnosis to strategic planning with the announcement of a new AI-powered assistant for HR, and new action planning capabilities.

Co-Planner is an AI assistant inside the 15Five platform that gives in-context guidance and recommendations during the strategic planning phase, making it easier to take action. HR teams can interact conversationally with Co-Planner, getting real-time answers to questions about how to interpret specific findings, and which strategic actions have the highest probability of yielding positive impact.

From there, organizations can use 15Five’s strategic action planning tools to organize their employee engagement programs into coordinated campaigns focused on the needs of specific segments. Initially launched in June for HR teams, action plans can now be created and led by people managers to enable stronger collaboration with HR teams and a greater sense of accountability.