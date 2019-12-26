Mini menstrual care product dispenser vends with the wave of a hand

The HOSPECO® Evogen® Mini No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser (EVNT4 Series) measures 17.25″ H x 10.75″ W x 6.5″ D. This smaller version of the hands-free dispenser has all the same features as the larger dispenser. It vends tampons and pads to guests, free of charge, requiring the wave of a hand.

The advanced Evogen Mini dispenser is the latest offering in HOSPECO’s state-of-the-art line of no-touch, hands-free products designed to reduce the spread of germs and illnesses in public restrooms. The Evogen model EVNT4 Series has a slim profile sized to fit any smaller-volume coffee shop, restaurant, or business, yet it holds a generous nine pads and 13 tampons. The unit is available in white, stainless, or stainless and black to complement various décors.

Considering that no-touch sink faucets, soap dispensers, and hand dryers are now standard in public restrooms—and no-touch toilet seat cover dispensers have recently joined their ranks—this hands-free menstrual care product dispenser may be a smart choice for facilities.

To load the Evogen Mini, staff opens the door and slides in products. A flashing red light indicates when a channel needs to be refilled and a solid red light indicates it is time to replace the batteries. ADA-compliant push-button dispensing makes Evogen accessible to all women. The dispenser requires four AA batteries (not included).

Available with free vend only, EVNT4 includes a patented time delay mechanism of eight to 12 seconds, discouraging repeat free vends. To adjust the time delay, a Phillips screwdriver is provided. A very slight adjustment to the time delay screw, clockwise or counter clockwise, will result in a two second change.

The free-vend function of the Evogen EVNT4 treats menstrual care products as a necessity rather than a luxury. A national movement is advancing the idea that these essential items should be provided on a complimentary basis in public restrooms, just like soap and toilet paper. HOSPECO has joined with other Period Partner® groups for people’s menstrual needs.