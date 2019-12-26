Mini menstrual care product dispenser vends with the wave of a hand

The HOSPECO Evogen Mini No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser (EVNT4 Series) vends tampons and pads to guests, free of charge, requiring the wave of a hand.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2019/12/compact-no-touch-menstrual-care-product-dispenser/
The HOSPECO Evogen Mini No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser (EVNT4 Series) vends tampons and pads to guests, free of charge, requiring the wave of a hand.
12/26/2019

KNOWLEDGE CHANNELS: Commercial Roofing

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Compact No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser

The HOSPECO® EVNT4 Series is hands-free, ultra-hygienic, and can fit almost anywhere

Mini menstrual care product dispenser vends with the wave of a hand

The HOSPECO® Evogen® Mini No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser (EVNT4 Series) measures 17.25″ H x 10.75″ W x 6.5″ D. This smaller version of the hands-free dispenser has all the same features as the larger dispenser. It vends tampons and pads to guests, free of charge, requiring the wave of a hand.Menstrual Care Product Dispenser

The advanced Evogen Mini dispenser is the latest offering in HOSPECO’s state-of-the-art line of no-touch, hands-free products designed to reduce the spread of germs and illnesses in public restrooms. The Evogen model EVNT4 Series has a slim profile sized to fit any smaller-volume coffee shop, restaurant, or business, yet it holds a generous nine pads and 13 tampons. The unit is available in white, stainless, or stainless and black to complement various décors.

Considering that no-touch sink faucets, soap dispensers, and hand dryers are now standard in public restrooms—and no-touch toilet seat cover dispensers have recently joined their ranks—this hands-free menstrual care product dispenser may be a smart choice for facilities.

To load the Evogen Mini, staff opens the door and slides in products. A flashing red light indicates when a channel needs to be refilled and a solid red light indicates it is time to replace the batteries. ADA-compliant push-button dispensing makes Evogen accessible to all women. The dispenser requires four AA batteries (not included).

Available with free vend only, EVNT4 includes a patented time delay mechanism of eight to 12 seconds, discouraging repeat free vends. To adjust the time delay, a Phillips screwdriver is provided. A very slight adjustment to the time delay screw, clockwise or counter clockwise, will result in a two second change.

The free-vend function of the Evogen EVNT4 treats menstrual care products as a necessity rather than a luxury. A national movement is advancing the idea that these essential items should be provided on a complimentary basis in public restrooms, just like soap and toilet paper. HOSPECO has joined with other Period Partner® groups for people’s menstrual needs.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,861FansLike
359FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
594SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
hybrid coolers

Hybrid HVAC Cooling

workers' compensation

Data For Retail Workers Reveals Common Injuries On The Job

Genuine Coolant

Genuine Coolant Delivers Engine Protection