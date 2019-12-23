Survey Of Retail Workers Reveals Common Injuries On The Job

Injuries to retail workers cause employees to miss an average of 24 days from work, according to claims data analyzed by AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York. A leading provider of insurance solutions for small commercial business and specialty risk, the firm offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers’ compensation, business owner’s (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage.

In November 2019, AmTrust released the first “AmTrust Retail Risk Report”, identifying common injuries for retail workers’ and the resulting lost time. AmTrust analyzed more than 20,000 workers’ compensation insurance claims from the company’s retail clients with loss payments from 2016 to 2018.

The AmTrust Retail Risk Report found that the top three injuries with highest average payout are:

Fall or slip from ladder or scaffolding: $21,000

Strain or injury by repetitive motion: $14,000

Motor vehicle collision with another vehicle: $13,900

“Analyzing three-years of data gave us new insights into why people in retail miss work, what kind of injuries are the worst or most expensive for employers, and how long it takes for an employee to return to work,” said Matt Zender, senior vice president, workers’ compensation strategy, at AmTrust. “It reinforced our belief that training — in both operations and safety — is essential in the retail sector, especially for younger workers where we tend to see more workers’ compensation claims.”

The report also found that:

The most hazardous classes are: (1) meat, fish, or poultry retail; (2) hardware; (3) automobile parts and accessories NOC (not otherwise classified) & drivers; and (4) barbershop, beauty parlor, or hair styling salon.

The average loss paid is greater for men ($11,641) than women ($7,030)

Among the top 10 injuries, almost a quarter (23%) of claims payments were associated with lifting.

Age is correlated to higher average payouts: the greater the age, the greater the average payout.

AmTrust’s Zender comments, “Lost time is detrimental to both the injured employee and the employer. This report provides visibility into retail risk and insight into how to decrease the occurrence and severity of these costly situations.” The report offers tips for how business owners can mitigate risks and continue to educate employees about safe practices.

The report classified the retail sector into the following groups:

Wholesale NOC (Not Otherwise Classified)

Meat, Grocery, & Provision Combined – Retail NOC

Retail – NOC

Self-Service & Convenience/Grocery

Hardware Store

Furniture & Drivers

Barbershop, Beauty Parlor, or Hair Styling Salon

Meat, Fish, or Poultry Dealer – Wholesale

Clothing, Wearing Apparel, or Dry Goods – Wholesale

Automobile Parts & Accessories NOC & Drivers

The report is available for free download on the AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. website.

Want to read more about Safety topics?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to workplace safety.