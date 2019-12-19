Relaunched line of shredders get a new modern look

GBC® has relaunched its classic ShredMaster™ line with a new modern look but the same high-performance shredding. The new line will include 11 unique GBC ShredMasters being released throughout the fall and winter, all with more optimized powerful engines which allow for longer run times. A majority of the shredders also include improved features, such as touch tap controls, whisper-shred technology, and anti-jam technology. Plus, with both front-facing and side-facing models for small business and numerous shred size options, consumers can select the model that fits their precise needs.

The new feature-rich GBC ShredMaster series provides solutions to consumers’ most common pain points of overheating, paper jams, and intrusively loud shredding. With a professional eye for today’s security needs, the GBC ShredMaster offers various cut styles for shredding, including a basic strip-cut, secure cross-cut, confidential super cross-cut, and a high-security micro-cut for the strictest of security requirements.

“The ShredMaster is an iconic product that has withstood the test of time because of its reliability,” says Boris Elisman, Chairman, President and CEO of ACCO Brands. “With new data protection laws going into effect in 2020 and beyond, we know it’s the right time to continue the legacy of high-performance shredding, security, and reliable service that the GBC ShredMaster name has earned in the marketplace.”

“GBC’s No.1 goal is to be the most innovative and dependable brand in the marketplace, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of GBC ShredMaster to our lineup of high-quality, high-performance shredders,” shares Diana Arshin, Product Marketing Manager at GBC. “ ShredMaster is synonymous with providing our customers with the ultimate sense of security. During this time, when security is paramount, rest assured, ShredMaster is on the job.”

The ShredMaster features an enhanced user interface with tap touch controls, slider, and LEDs; paper overload detection; and larger sized bins. Shredders currently available include:

PS06-02 – Basic Security (Level P-2) for non-sensitive paperwork and junk mail. Strip Cuts up to six sheets at once into skinny 1/4″ strips.

PX06-04 – Confidential Security (Level P-4) for business and sensitive personal information. Super Cross Cut shreds up to six sheets into 3/16″ x 1 1/2″ pieces and through staples and paperclips.

PX08-04 – Secure Shredding (Level P-3) for day to day personal paperwork and e-mails. Cross Cut shreds up to eight sheets into 5/32″ x 1 3/4″ pieces and through staples and paperclips.

PX10-06 – Confidential Security (Level P-4) for business and sensitive personal information. Super Cross Cut shreds documents into 3/16″ x 1 1/2″ pieces. Shreds up to 10 sheets and through staples and paperclips.

PSX10-06 – Confidential Security (Level P-4) for business and sensitive personal information. Super Cross Cut shreds documents into 3/16″ x 1 1/2″ pieces, shredding up to 10 sheets and through staples and paperclips.

PX12-06 – Level P-3 for day to day personal paperwork and e-mails. Cross Cut shreds up to 12 sheets into 5/32″ x 13/4″ pieces and through staples.

PSX12-06 – Secure Shredding (Level P-3) for day to day personal paperwork and e-mails. Cross Cut shreds up to 12 sheets into 5/32″ x 1 3/4″ pieces and through staples.

Models being released in Winter 2020 include the SM10-06, SX15-06, SM15-08, and SX20-08. Model MSRPs range from $69.99 to $699.99. The series comes with a two-year warranty in the U.S.