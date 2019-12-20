Intelligent key and equipment management integration

Powerful tools for managing keys and high value assets can now be used seamlessly within centralized management platforms, following the integration of Maxxess eFusion with Traka from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Intelligent key and equipment management now works seamlessly with video, security, and BMS.

With Traka solutions globally deployed in many market sectors such as critical infrastructure, retail, logistics, hospitality, and corporate environments—and increasingly integrated with access control systems—the new integration with eFusion opens the way for more powerful integrated opportunities to be developed, says Lee Copland, Managing Director, Maxxess EMEA.

“There are huge benefits to be gained from integrating Traka’s capability with wider functions and operations, including building management systems, security, fire, and the many application-specific systems used by our customers in different sectors,” Copland said.

eFusion with Traka now makes it simple for authorized staff to gain access to a wide range of controlled assets, from keys and premises to high value equipment, vehicles, and machinery.

The new integration enables full traceability and audit reports that can include video and audio recordings as well as transactional data from systems such as access control, intruder, and fire.

As with all Traka solutions, audit capability across key cabinets and lockers enables instant traceability and reporting. Some of the more widely used important features include fault logging, curfews, and multiple authorizations that provide tangible returns on investment by improving operational efficiency, increasing productivity, and minimizing downtime.

With this latest integration between eFusion and Traka, users can manage all their keys and high-value equipment from their centralized security management platform, reducing the risk of security breaches and streamlining their day-to-day operations.

The integration with Traka is just the latest example of how the eFusion platform gives users the freedom to integrate, customize, and adapt their security systems to meet both current needs and emerging risks. eFusion’s open technology software supports more than 60 off-the-shelf integrations from leading vendors, providing complete freedom to customize solutions combining surveillance, access control, fire, and intruder systems with back-office processes.

“The power of this integration brings together Traka’s intelligent key and equipment management systems and eFusion’s flexible cloud architecture, developing a solution that will deliver exciting advances in security and operational efficiency,” says Martin Woodhouse, Head of Traka APACMEA “Our new integrated capability will not only benefit major new build projects, but also open significant potential for existing users of eFusion and Traka technology. We look forward to building on this exciting partnership with Maxxess which we jointly believe continues to deliver tangible benefits to our valued customers.”

Visitors to Intersec Dubai—taking place from January 19 to 21—can see Maxxess eFusion and Traka in action, with both companies exhibiting, on stands SA-E334 and S2-G20 respectively.