LED Linear Retrofit Kits for mid and high bay T5HO and T8 fixtures

12/18/2019

KNOWLEDGE CHANNELS: Commercial Roofing

Universal Lighting Technologies Expands EVERLINE® Retrofit Options for Commercial Applications

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a member of the Panasonic Group, recently introduced its EVERLINE® LRK34-ML LED Linear Retrofit Kits to its high-efficiency line of products, designed for commercial applications such as factories, warehouses, and gymnasiums.LED Linear

The LRK34-ML kit is intended for retrofitting mid and high bay T5HO and T8 fixtures. It comes with three EVERLINE LED lightbars and a 0V to 10V dimmable 80 watt driver, providing 14,000 lumens. The LRK34-ML allows building owners and facility managers to replace the fluorescent system with a highly efficient LED light engine with no redesign or revised layout required. With an L85 lumen maintenance rating of greater than 60,000 hours, the LRK34-ML provides a brand-new light engine without having to replace the existing fixture housing.

“ULT is dedicated to providing cost effective solutions that save our customers time and money, allowing them to easily replace parts without a complete restructure,” said Greg Bennorth, Product Director of LED for Universal. “Providing supreme flexibility for large scale commercial applications, the LRK34-ML aims to make retrofits easier than ever.”

The LRK34-ML is UL classified and DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) Qualified. The LED Linear Retrofit Kit offers a seven-year warranty and is available in one pack and six pack options.

