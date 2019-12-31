Sealmaster PN Gold mounted ball bearings receive IP69K certification

Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission components, announced that its Sealmaster PN Gold mounted ball bearings have achieved third party IP69K certification.

Ingress Protection (IP) Marking rates the degree of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water. It is published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The IP69K rating is for high-pressure, high-temperature washdown applications. Enclosures conforming to it must not only be dust-tight, but also able to withstand high pressure and steam cleaning.

Sealmaster PN Gold mounted ball bearings come within a variety of 316 stainless casting or high strength composite housing configurations. Housing styles include Pillow Block, Flanges, Hanger, Take Up, and ER Styles. The inner and outer rings of the Sealmaster PN Gold are manufactured with high phosphorous electroless nickel plated 52100 steel for corrosion resistance. The combination of stainless flingers and FKM lip materials provides strong defense against contaminant entry, GoldPlex® FG H1 food grade grease loss, and wear. The high phosphorous, electroless nickel outer race is 13% to 26% wider than conventional outer races. It comes standard with a patented tapered-land bearing race profile that achieves increased grease capacity with improved sealing options.

A high quality solid base designed with passivated 316 stainless steel investment casting provides the highest amount of corrosion resistance currently available for stainless steel housings. The investment casting process yields a smooth, easy-to-clean surface. High strength composite with reinforced stainless steel bolt ferrules offer high load capacity. It also provides increased strength around the bolt holes. The solid construction with machined base was designed for minimal gaps with no fillings.

The triple-lip contact seal design provides multi-directional sealing to minimize contamination entry and retain lubrication. It comes standard on all units. The 304 stainless steel shell and flingers protect from incoming contaminants and provide a wear-resistant contact surface on all three seal lips. The grease cavities in the seal assembly are factory-filled with lubricant prior to shipment for additional contaminant protection.

Sealmaster PN Gold bearings are factory-filled with USDA HI-approved Sealmaster GoldPlex-FG (Food Grade) grease. This is ideal for mounted bearing lubrication when incidental contact with food products may occur, or in any application where clean, routine lubrication is required.

Sealmaster also offers a locking pin and dimple system. This provides direct lubricant into the bearing cavity and ball path instead of around a lubrication groove, preventing outer ring rotation, sometimes referred to as “creep.” It also allows ±2° of static misalignment of the bearing insert.

The Sealmaster PN Gold mounted ball bearings now join the Leeson® Extreme Duck® Ultra motor and the Hub City® Hera® stainless steel gear drive as third party IP69K-certified products from Regal. Together, these three products deliver a complete washdown solution for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing applications.

“Traditionally, IP69K and IP69 ratings have been used for electronic components, but the industry is starting to recognize power transmission components such as bearings with this distinction,” said Ian Rubin, Director of Customer Experience, Regal. “The Sealmaster PN Gold mounted bearings have been proven to outperform competitors’ washdown bearings and are often specified by end users because of their performance in washdown applications, and now they carry the formal IP69K certification.

“It should be noted the industry standards for IP69 and IP69K have been updated in recent years, with IP69K being phased out and a revised IP69 standard that includes the severity of the IP69K becoming standard. For this product, Regal will use the IP69K terminology in its communications based on the years of the industry knowing IP69K was more severe than IP69.”

Sealmaster PN Gold mounted bearings are available in both setscrew and SKWEZLOC® concentric locking collar designs. Bore diameter size range is from 3/4″ to 2-7/16″.