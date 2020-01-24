2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: HID FARGO Connect By HID Global

Facilities leaders and their teams are in the market for innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. With that in mind, this SOLUTIONS 2020 feature highlights products and services poised to deliver results for improving and streamlining facility operations. The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of solutions for 2020, and featured below is the Q&A with HID Global from that December 2019 article. We continued the conversation with a brief podcast, which you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

HID FARGO Connect™

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2020?

HID Global: Through a secure cloud-based platform, HID FARGO Connect™ does away with the old paradigm of stand-alone card printers tied to dedicated PC workstations and allows real time management of a distributed printing environment in a secure and centralized manner.

HID Global’s FARGO Connect™ is a revolutionary way to issue ID cards, and other secure credentials — both physical and virtual. HID FARGO Connect brings together all of the elements of a card issuance program into a centralized integrated system. By combining hardware, software, consumables, and services, the solution simplifies the operation and support of a high volume ID card issuance office while increasing control and security.

The platform ensures security while also providing the simplicity and versatility of a web-enabled issuance solution.

Cards can be issued from anywhere and from any device via a web interface. Credential management becomes a centralized function that gives control and visibility to the administrator while eliminating the need for the management of software and other IT resources typically required for card issuance.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

HID Global: Everyone is looking to do more with less. HID FARGO Connect™ will dramatically reduce the cost, time and personnel required to manage the secure credentialing of employees, guests, or tenants in any facility via a flexible and scalable cloud based solution.

Using our SDK to create a seamless interface with virtually any application or leveraging an existing integration to an Access Control System the user can create new cards, encode data, issue replacements, and manage print queues all in one trusted system. HID FARGO printers now become smart, secure, web-enabled printers capable of leveraging all of the functionality of the platform. Card printers can be installed anywhere, including remote offices and satellite campuses, and cards can be sent to any of these printers with security and privacy of data top of mind.

In a follow up interview, David O’Driscoll, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for HID Global, provided further insight into the features of HID FARGO Connect, its impact on facility management operations, and related facilities trends. Click below to listen.