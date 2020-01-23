Outdoor rated fixtures for façade and area lighting applications

Dyna Drum SO™ by Acclaim Lighting is a series of high-output, high-efficient outdoor rated white, multi-, and quad-color fixtures for façade and area lighting applications. All of the units feature an internal 100VAC to 277VAC power supply, onboard DMX+RDM driver, and Aria wireless DMX technology for lighting control.

The Dyna Drum SO series is available in white, SCS, and color units. Dyna Drum SO White comes in 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5700K with a minimum 80 CRI. The fixture has a standard narrow 5° beam angle with optional 10°, 20°, 40°, 60°, and 10°x 60° quick-change spread lenses. Dyna Drum SO White provides 7,591 lumens and 755,055 center candela at 4000K with the 5° beam angle.

Dyna Drum SO SCS is available in a multicolor, single source RGBW, RGBA, and RGBAW, as well as 2400K to 5500K Dynamic White versions offering up to 5,200 lumens and 300,000 center candela. The multicolor fixture comes with a standard narrow 8° beam with optional 20°, 40°, 60°, and 10°x60° quick-change lenses for wider applications.

Featuring Acclaim’s Spectrum Technology, Dyna Drum SO Color is available in quad chip RGBW with a 3000K, 4000K, or 6000K white. The quad-color fixture comes with a standard narrow 10° beam with optional 20°, 40°, 60°, and 10°x60° quick-change lenses for even wider applications.

Each fixture in the Dyna Drum SO Series consumes less than 150 watts, maintains 70% of its lumens for 150,000 hours, and will operate in temperatures between -40°F to 125°F. IP66-rated for wet locations, IK07 rated for impact protection, and 3G rated for high vibration and bridge applications, the Dyna Drum SO Series has a die cast aluminum housing with glass top lens, and an optional marine coating, making it suitable for area lighting in harsh outdoor environments. It is available in a gray finish as standard with black, white, or custom finishes as an option.