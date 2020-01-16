Enhancement to partition system helps reclaim unused vertical real estate

Beyond® pavilion is a new enhancement within Allsteel Inc.’s Beyond full-solution demountable partition system. It features a rich set of materials and configurations that help users reclaim unused vertical real estate in the open plan, creating environments from solo to collaborative, while supporting technology and power routing.

Beyond pavilion supports marker boards, tackable materials, and space delineation. The system also enables the implementation of audio/visual technologies and brings power to where individual users or teams need it.

The portfolio provides a kit-of-parts that allows designers to create zoned settings that can be added or changed within a space without intense capital expenditure. All panels feature unitized construction and power-tool-driven leveling mechanisms that deliver flexibility, speed of installation, and efficient reconfiguration.

Beyond’s full-solution demountable partition system addresses a variety of user needs and preferences with frameless glass, framed glass, and solid panel options. This expansive offering of materials delivers tailored solutions to the modern workplace.

An investment in Beyond creates a dynamic, adaptable environment that evolves as organizational goals change. Users can create collaborative spaces, light-scale visual boundaries, and reclaim vertical space for productivity without a connection to the ceiling or the need to worry about building infrastructure.

Beyond pavilion is Indoor Advantage Certified Gold and BIFMA Level 2 Certified. The collection can also contribute to LEED and WELL spaces and has been evaluated for chemical and material transparency.