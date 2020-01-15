Are Your Facilities Ready For 2020?

Aramark has released a comprehensive guide identifying the top trends influencing the future of facilities management.

The report, Top 20 Facilities Management Trends for 2020, provides an in-depth look at the new and innovative approaches building owners and facility managers can take to improve sustainability, space management and occupant well-being within their facilities. From sensor technologies and robotics, to space management and sustainability, these 20 trends are redefining integrated facilities management.

“As experts in managing facilities services, we pride ourselves in being at the forefront of developing and identifying innovative solutions that provide the greatest value and impact on our clients’ environments,” said John Hanner, President, Facilities Services, Aramark. “These trends will help transform the way facilities managers plan, operate and maintain buildings in 2020 and beyond.”

Here are the Top 5 trends shaping the future of facilities management, according to Aramark:

IT And FM Departments Will Become One Space Needs Will Shrink Buildings Must Become Revenue Generators “Keep-Up” Strategies Will Receive Renewed Investment To Guard Against Deferred Maintenance Strategic Partnering To Address FM Needs Becomes A Necessity

For the rest of the list, download the Top 20 Facilities Management Trends for 2020 report here.

