Bacharach Refrigerant Management Software Now Available For Free

Bacharach has made its award-winning Parasense Refrigerant Tracking and Compliance Software available for free with full-feature capabilities and unlimited users, sites, and refrigeration assets. The cloud-based software is ideal for any organization looking to reduce refrigerant emissions and support regulatory tracking and reporting needs while eliminating reliance on spreadsheets or other less sophisticated methods.

The software is an enterprise-scale system to track refrigerant usage, leak inspections, and leak events, as well as provide compliance reporting for EPA 608, CARB, F-Gas and GreenChill.

Notable software features include:

Compliance Calendar that automatically schedules and reminds about compliance activities.

Regulation Workflow that maps regulations into specific tasks to maintain compliance.

Compliance Score that gives a visual indicator to the state of compliance across the enterprise, regions, sites, or assets.

Automatic Leak Rate Calculator that provides a rolling 12-month view of refrigerant usage as a percent of system charge.

Enterprise-level to Single-site filters and data summaries.

Parasense Refrigerant Tracking software is designed for facility managers and compliance officers who support multi-site organizations like supermarkets, food processing plants, cold storage warehouses, hospitals, universities, or K-12 schools. The software is also valuable for smaller organizations, as well as for mechanical and refrigeration contractors that want to offer refrigerant management as part of their service.

The software is also supported by professional services from the Parasense Information Center (PIC) team. The PIC team provides fee-based, value-added services such as data importing, pro-active data review and recommendations, periodic report preparation, and contractor coordination for timely completion of inspections, repairs, testing, and record-keeping. The combination of the software and the PIC team services provides a complete solution for enterprise-grade refrigerant tracking and compliance.

The use of Bacharach’s high-performance fixed and portable refrigerant leak detection systems provides organizations with a complementary, proven solution for identifying low-level refrigerant leaks, reducing refrigerant emissions, and achieving best-in-class leak rate performance (less than 10%/year). The Parasense software portfolio is in use by over 1,000 sites including supermarkets, food processing, and data centers.

Visit the Bacharach website to learn more about the Parasense refrigerant management software and service offerings.