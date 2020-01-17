Outdoor decorator switch cover product line has been expanded

https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/01/bell-outdoor-decorator-switch-cover/
01/17/2020

KNOWLEDGE CHANNELS: Commercial Roofing

Bell Outdoor Decorator Switch Cover

The weatherproof line has been expanded to include two new colors

The Bell Weatherproof Decorator Switch Cover product line has been expanded with two new colors: White and Bronze. The Bell Outdoor brand, part of Hubbell Commercial Construction, provides electrical products to industrial, commercial, and residential markets.Switch Cover

The White and Bronze colors are available in two gang and three gang covers. Previously, they were only available in Gray. Now all three colors are available across the line. Part of Bell’s Outdoor Comforts™ line, the switch covers enhance outdoor living spaces with the same convenience and comfort as indoors.

These Weatherproof Decorator Switch Cover products are rugged die-cast aluminum with a polycarbonate switch plate for durability. They provide convenient on/off rocker functions just like uncovered indoor Decorator style switches. An internal elastomer membrane provides weatherproof protection for the switch underneath. These models are compatible with single pole or three-way Decorator switches. Also available is a kit that includes a gray single gang cover with a 15A single pole decorator style device.

Mounting screws and weatherproof gasket are provided.

