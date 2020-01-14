BuildingReports Reaches Six Million Inspection Reports

BuildingReports, a trusted name in compliance reporting, has announced its service members recently completed the six millionth inspection report since 2000 — less than one year after crossing the five million threshold. To date, service providers have inspected fire alarm, fire sprinkler, life safety, fire suppression, security, and HVAC systems covering more than 13.5 billion square feet of commercial and industrial floor space.

Founded in 2000, BuildingReports provides mobile inspection applications and web-based compliance reporting to help independent service companies ensure critical facility assets are code-compliant and working properly. Customers can conveniently access detailed reports meeting stringent codes and standards, review discrepancies, and approve corrective actions online from any mobile or computer device with internet access.

“Our continued growth is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of the service members who tirelessly strive to ensure the safety of facilities and the people within them,” said Jason Kronz, BuildingReports’ president and chief technology officer. “Our success has been established on a foundation of trust, and as we continue to build on that foundation in 2020, I’m very excited about how we can help our service members grow with us.”

To that end, in recent years, the company has expanded their portfolio of mobile applications and cloud-based reporting technology to include security systems with SecurityScan. Even more recently, the company grew even further outside of fire and life safety to include preventative maintenance and service documentation for HVAC systems with HVACScan. (Learn about the company’s HVACScan offering in FM SOLUTIONS 2020 feature in Facility Executive’s February issue; scroll down to the BuildingReports section.)