DOE Publishes Four New Efficiency Standards, Bowing To Court Order

By Andrew deLaski

It took a lawsuit, but today, the Department of Energy (DOE) published the first new national appliance efficiency standards since 2017. The new standards, finalized under the Obama administration in December 2016 but withheld from official publication by the Trump administration, will cut energy waste for four product categories: portable air conditioners, commercial boilers, uninterruptible power supplies and industrial air compressors. It’s an eclectic bunch of products, but the savings really add up.

DOE estimates that the new standards will save consumers and businesses about $8.4 billion and cut climate-changing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 100 million metric tons over a 30-year period. That’s roughly equivalent to taking 21 million cars off the road for a year.

Depending on the product, manufacturers must comply either two, three or five years from today’s publication of the standards in the Federal Register…

