Dynamic Energy Completes Rooftop Solar Project For Wacoal America

Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC has completed a 965 kW rooftop solar array for Wacoal America at its headquarters and distribution center in Lyndhurst, NJ. Wacoal America is a subsidiary for the Americas of Wacoal Holdings, a global manufacturer of women’s apparel products.

Investing in the rooftop solar facility underscores Wacoal America’s commitment to technical innovation and environmental stewardship, and the project is an example of the state of New Jersey’s leadership in the global transition to a clean electric grid.

In light of New Jersey’s imminent transition to a new solar incentive regime, Dynamic Energy mobilized an accelerated construction schedule to ensure Wacoal America secured the maximum benefits possible for the project, successfully executing contracting, turnkey development, installation, and commercial operation in under 12 months. Dynamic Energy designed and constructed a system that will power nearly all the distribution center’s energy needs and enables Wacoal to participate in New Jersey’s solar renewable energy credit (SREC) program. The 965 kW system is expected to generate approximately 1.2 million kWhs of electricity annually, avoiding the emission of 935 tons of carbon dioxide per year, while contributing to New Jersey’s renewable energy targets.

“Wacoal is excited about the completion of the solar installation and the opportunity to generate solar energy. This solar project with Dynamic Energy moves us in the right direction toward our Sustainability Initiative in support of our Corporate Social Responsibility,” said LaRome Talley, Senior Vice President of Finance at Wacoal America.

“It is exciting to see a commercial solar project realize significant economic and environmental benefits within such a short period of time,” said Mike Perillo, Founder and CEO at Dynamic Energy. “We applaud Wacoal’s investment and we are proud to be their partner to help them achieve their energy and sustainability goals.”

