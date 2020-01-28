Georgia-Pacific Building Products Launches DensDefy Line For Sheathing

Georgia-Pacific, a leading building product manufacturer, has announced the launch of DensDefy™ Accessories, comprised of liquid flashing and a transition membrane primarily used in the DensElement® Barrier System. “Given the ongoing labor shortage in the industry, our customers need products that bridge the gap,” said Jason Peace, vice president of marketing & product management for Georgia-Pacific Building Products. “Our focus is on providing the highest-quality, innovative portfolio of integrated sheathing solutions, while keeping it simple for customers. DensElement® Barrier System was our first foray into water management; the DensDefy™ Accessories complete our system, allowing customers to get the entire package from one customer.

DensDefy™ Liquid Flashing

This flexible, liquid flashing membrane seals and protects against water intrusion for transitions between substrates (at rough openings, penetrations, joints, sheathing fasteners, and seams) and unwanted air movement in new or existing wall assemblies as part of the DensElement® Barrier System.

DensDefy™ Liquid Flashing creates an elastomeric flashing membrane that is highly durable and eliminates the need for joint reinforcing tape, reducing overall preparation time. The product is fast cure, moist cure, may be applied in low temps, can tolerate rain immediately after application, and is easy to install. DensDefy™ Liquid Flashing is gold colored, and cases of 20-oz sausages are available nationwide via distribution or direct. DensDefy™ Liquid Flashing is formulated with STP chemistry.

DensDefy™ Transition Membrane

The DensDefy™ Transition Membrane is a flexible, self-adhering membrane used to maintain continuity of the above-grade water-resistant barrier and air barrier at complicated transition areas of the DensElement® Barrier System. The robust adhesive bonds easily to most building substrates and allows for high elongation, low-temperature application, and adhesion without primer. Ideal for gaps greater than 1” resulting from transitions between dissimilar materials, vertical expansion joints, or at the base of a rough opening. Available in multiple widths, the DensDefy™ Transition Membrane may be found nationwide via distribution or direct. DensDefy™ Transition Membrane includes 16 mils of butyl adhesive and 9 mils of HDPP facer.