AI ready solution enables organizations to deploy virtualization technology

HiveIO Inc. released version 7.4 of Hive Fabric, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ready solution that enables organizations to deploy virtualization technology without vendor complexity or the need for specialists. The latest software release provides Hive Fabric users with increased security and efficiency-enhancing integrations, furthering operational-focused capabilities and removing overhead associated with the day-to-day support of virtualization.

“Technology should be transformative. We want to enable customers to focus on innovating for their business, not supporting its infrastructure,” said Toby Coleridge, VP of Product. “With the release of Hive Fabric 7.4, we continue to remove the complexities associated with manual configuration to drive end-user experience to new levels of efficiency.”

Hive Fabric enables users to deploy virtual desktops, virtual servers, and software-defined storage in a single install, eliminating the need for a multi-vendor and multi-contract approach. To further remove common limitations such as inefficient deployments and unreliable applications, the release of 7.4 builds on core performance capabilities to deliver a system that outperforms other solutions. New features include:

Security Enhancements: Security vulnerabilities are a top concern for IT leaders. Users can now apply an optional layer of security to the desktop broker by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA). This will require end-users to use both a password and a second form of validation to access a desktop. The new authentication includes a wide variety of third party 2FA and multi-factor authentication (MFA) support, including Microsoft Azure MFA and RADIUS enabling solutions like Imprivata.

Hive Fabric Gateway: With the new Gateway Mode, users can place a server or virtual machine (VM) running Hive Fabric in a demilitarized zone. This enhances the security of an environment through the separation of roles and responsibilities for each server. By assigning the Gateway role to a Hive Fabric server, it will automatically configure itself and minimize the functionality it provides in the cluster. Additionally, Gateway Mode reduces the number of internet-facing components, such as ports and services, for added security.

One-Click Cluster-Wide Upgrade: Administrative activities should be as simple as possible. Now, administrators can upload an update or new version, and automatically apply this to the entire cluster with a single click.

“Our customers chose Hive Fabric because it can be deployed, operational, and production-ready in a fraction of the time of legacy virtualization solutions,” said Dan Newton, CEO of HiveIO. “Since the launch of 7.0, Hive Fabric continues to remove traditional operational friction to deliver the next generation of responsive, reliable technology that allows doctors to see more patients, students to access education, and employees to develop new business solutions.”