Invixium upgrades enterprise level management software

Invixium, a global provider of modern biometric solutions, announced the release of IXM WEB 2.1, a faster and more responsive version of their enterprise level management software platform. IXM WEB 2.1 is 6X faster delivering seamless navigation, and includes a variety of new features and numerous stability and performance related bug fixes. It incorporates the latest development technologies and encryption standards for data privacy and secure communication.

IXM WEB 2.1 is a major upgrade over all previous versions and is free of charge.

The company announced that their new software release IXM WEB 2.1 is available from their website as an upgrade to existing customers with an Annual Support Contract (ASC). The ASC covers post-sales support from the Invixium Technical Services team for biometric products, software, IXM Customizations, various third-party products and integrations, as well as firmware and software updates that may include new features, enhancements, and bug fixes. The ASC for the first 12 months is included in the purchase of the product or software.

Invixium strongly recommends keeping your IXM WEB and device firmware up to date to take advantage of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes but also to ensure the security and stability of your installation is always maintained.

“The Invixium ASC delivers tremendous value,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO and President of Invixium. “Our desire is to continue providing an exceptional level of support that has differentiated us in the market. The revenue from ASC sales will be directly reinvested back to fuel the expansion of the Invixium Technical Services team and infrastructure to better serve our network of customers worldwide,” added Kapadia.

Colorful interactive dashboards provide an overall summary and health of the access control system deployed on premise. Administrators will now be able to make quick informed decisions and take corrective action (if required) regarding devices or users.

Inspired by cutting edge gaming software, the revamped UI and UX in IXM WEB 2.1 is a balance of contrasting light and dark colors, engaging and easy on the eyes. All the information and charts are integrated into scrollable cards, making the software extremely scalable.

IXM WEB 2.1, like its predecessor, is a web-based enterprise level management software that can be installed on a server and be accessed from any device that has internet access or access to the specific server. This helps put the user and the company in charge of when and from where they can access the software.

IXM WEB 2.1 allows for management of all Invixium devices including device registration, configuration, and maintenance.

IXM WEB is critical for the biometric enrollment, configuration, and distributing of employee data to Invixium devices on the network. Configuration of employees from IXM WEB involves various features such as setting up access schedules, authentication modes, access rules, and more.

IXM WEB 2.1 will be 100% backwards compatible with Invixium’s full suite of biometric products, including legacy models.