Radiant ceiling systems provide sustainable heating and cooling

MetalWorks™ Airtite™ radiant ceiling systems from Armstrong Ceiling & Wall Solutions circulate hot or cold water through concealed copper tubing on the back of the ceiling panels. This provides sustainable heating and cooling with minimal air ventilation requirements. The line includes six types of panels: AR-X, AR-D, AR-M, AR-B, AR-L, and AR-C.

The AR-X Extruded Radiant Panel​ is an extruded hydronic panel for perimeter heating and cooling, eliminating the need for baseboard or floor mounted systems. It is constructed with 4″, 5″, or 6″ single-tube and 6″ double-tube, with 4″ single vertical and 4″ single bullnose sections. Designed to be installed wall-to-wall or in modules, AR-X panels can be assembled with various extrusions in panel widths from 4″ to 48″+, and lengths up to 16′.​

The AR-D Diffuser Panel combines an extruded radiant assembly and an integrated air diffuser panel, resulting in a unit with a seamless, streamlined finish that can be installed wall-to-wall. Three-position air pattern controllers can range from 12″ to 60″. Blank offs, as required, will provide a continuous slot appearance. Air flowing across the panel may increase the total heating capacity up to 35%.​

Also known as Modular Panel A, the .040″ formed AR-M aluminum panel is available in 24″ x 24″ and 24″ x 48″ standard sizes (custom on request), with a 1″ batt of insulation. The lightweight design has six-pass sinuous coils metallurgically bonded/soldered to the back of the aluminum panel, providing optimal heat transfer. These panels can be silk screened to match adjacent acoustical ceiling tiles.

AR-B Perforated Modular Panel B​ panels have perforations made to the same pattern as the adjacent acoustical metal panels. The copper tubes are bonded to the back of the panel with black-faced aluminum extrusions and black acoustic fleece. This provides additional noise reduction. The panels can be provided with braided SST hoses with push fit connections.​​

AR-L and AR-C are combination radiant and convection panels that deliver both high capacity and high efficiency. By separating the linear radiant elements with a gap, the AR-L and AR-C couple the radiant cooling effects of standard radiant panels with a high convective component.​ They can be installed in a variety of applications, including full or cloud ceiling areas. Special design options such as hinged modules, sprinklers, lighting openings, air intake, etc., are available.

MetalWorks Airtite radiant ceiling panel surfaces heat up and cool down quickly and are uniformly heated or cooled, eliminating hot and cold air drafts. The panels can be incorporated in a variety of ceiling systems, including lay-in and torsion spring to provide unrestricted floor space and layout flexibility since there is no need for floor-mounted heating systems.