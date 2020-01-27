New Digital Controllers For HVLS Fans By Hunter Industrial

Hunter Industrial, a division of the Hunter Fan Company, has released three new controllers today for each of its HVLS (high-volume, low-speed) fan lines—named the 350 Series, 430 Series and 700 Series. Hunter Industrial is proud to now offer network-capable controls across its entire HVLS fan lines.

Purposefully designed for the user, each Hunter Industrial controller is a highly intuitive touchscreen that incorporates a “plug and play” design and allows for a hassle-free installation.

“When we designed these controllers, we put ourselves in our customers’ shoes—we want them to be able to focus on their business, not fan maintenance or having to spend long periods of time interfacing with complicated control systems,” said Marc Brandt, Senior Product Manager, Hunter Industrial. “For example, in the event of a complication with the fan, the controllers will alert the user to the exact problem. Depending on the issue, it can actually be resolved at the controller without needing to send a person up to look at the fan or drive Itself.”

The 700 Series is a 7-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) touchscreen and is the largest controller that Hunter Industrial has to offer. Able to manage up to 30 fans at once, the 700 Series also features building management system (BMS) integration with an optional gateway, scheduling, zoning, password protection and fan diagnostics directly from the screen.

The new standard controller for Hunter Industrial’s Titan Series fan is the 430 Series. With a 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen, this control can manage up to 10 fans and is compatible with all Hunter Industrial fans. This series also features BMS integration with an optional gateway, scheduling, zoning, password protection and fan diagnostics directly from the screen.

The 350 Series controller is now the standard for Hunter Industrial’s ECO Series and XP Series fan lines. With a 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen, this product can control up to five fans at once and offers fan diagnostics directly from the screen.

“Innovation is at the core of Hunter Industrial and advancing our products to enhance the customer’s experience is a top priority,” said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hunter Industrial. “These controllers showcase our team’s ability to engineer new ideas that simplify the use of our products.”

Hunter Industrial launched in 2016 with its debut product, the Titan HVLS fan, which features blade spans ranging from 14 to 24 feet. Using less horsepower, the Titan efficiently delivers equal or better output than the competition. The company’s second product, the ECO fan, is among the most lightweight and economical industrial fans on the market. Additionally, the company’s third product—the XP series—is engineered to deliver year-round HVAC cost savings with the easiest installation features on the market to date. Hunter Industrial plans to launch additional products in 2020.