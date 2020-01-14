NSC Introduces Lorraine Pack Memorial Scholarship

The National Safety Council is introducing a new scholarship program for women seeking post-secondary education to pursue a career in EHS – environment, health and safety – or a related field. Lorraine Pack Memorial Scholarship winners receive a $2,000 tuition award and the opportunity to attend at no cost either NSC Congress & Expo, the world’s largest annual gathering of safety professionals, or the Campbell Institute Symposium, where thought leaders from around the globe gather for an open exchange of forward-looking ideas and best practices.

Applications for this year’s scholarship will be accepted online through March 31.

“This scholarship is an opportunity for outstanding female students interested in safety, health and environmental concerns to pursue meaningful careers where they can make a difference,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We strongly encourage all qualified candidates to apply and look forward to awarding future winners.”

The new scholarship honors Lorraine Pack, who inspired those around her to care for each other’s safety and protect the environment. Pack regularly participated in Campbell Institute events and embraced the Institute’s focus on solving global EHS challenges through innovation and research. She also mentored women of all ages on what it takes to be an EHS professional, including the importance of connecting with operational leaders and inspiring employees to improve stewardship and lead with EHS.

Only NSC student members are eligible for the Lorraine Pack Memorial Scholarship. Students can apply for a free NSC membership here. Eligible students must be enrolled in community college, a technical program, apprenticeship or bachelor’s degree program within the United States (either in-person or online). They may be enrolled full or part time and must graduate no earlier than May 2021. Finalists will be notified by May 1.

