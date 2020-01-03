Convertible Water Cooler allows for the use of bottled or plumbed water

The OASIS® Aquarius Convertible Water Cooler provides water either with a five gallon bottle or by connecting directly to a water line. It also delivers hot, cold, and room temperature water on demand through either source.

The ultimate in water cooler freedom and temperature control, the Aquarius Convertible Water Cooler allows users to put Aquarius Convertible wherever they want water.

Deciding whether to use bottled or plumbed water is an ongoing quandary when choosing how to provide drinking water in public spaces. OASIS settles it with a unit that can use either. Plus, it has the added benefit of bottom loading for those who choose bottled water, eliminating the need to hoist heavy bottles.

The convection-cooled condenser and spring-mounted, hermetically sealed compressor of Aquarius Convertible require no lubrication. Refrigerant is controlled by a capillary tube, and temperature is controlled by a preset thermostat for maximum performance. The cold water reservoir is Type 300 series stainless steel with an external refrigerant coil and expanded bead polystyrene insulation. Its one-piece hot water tank has a 420-watt heating element for fast, efficient heating, delivering one-and-a-half gallons of piping hot water per hour with a one-quart storage tank.

Other benefits include an extra-high 11″ dispense height suitable for large sports bottles, a polymer cabinet that won’t rust or scratch the floor, and safety and environmental features like certification to NSF/ANSI 372 for low lead content and Energy Star certification.