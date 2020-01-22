Post-it Introduces Removable Whiteboard Surface

Post-it Brand from 3M has released its newest innovation, Post-it Flex Write Surface. The removable whiteboard surface provides the flexibility to write with both permanent and dry erase markers and wipe clean using only water, allowing for more creative ideating and less hassle.

Whiteboards are a popular workplace staple, utilized throughout conference rooms and common areas to drive team collaboration and brainstorming, however according to a study conducted by Post-it Brand, 93% of operations professionals have seen a problem using a whiteboard such as ghosting (69%) and staining (60%).¹

With the trend of going green on the rise, 83% of operations professionals say that workers at their company have expressed interest in using fewer harsh chemicals. Now, with Post-it Flex Write Surface, nothing is permanent – simply use water to completely erase both dry erase and permanent markers, no chemicals needed.

Having the right tools to support work and keep teams moving forward is key and as efficiency continues to be a driving force in offices and teamwork, waiting days for whiteboard paint to dry is no longer an efficient option. When using Post-it Flex Write Surface, stressful and timely installations are a thing of the past – simply unroll, peel, and stick to use the surface right away. The removable whiteboard surface easily transforms spaces into places where creativity and productivity can take off.

“The Post-it Brand is committed to providing intuitive tools for creative thinkers so they can focus on bringing their ideas to life,” said Remi Kent, Chief Marketing Officer, 3M Consumer Business Group. “Post-it Flex Write Surface is not only a solution to common whiteboard issues like staining and ghosting, it is also easy to install and can be used right away so teams can continue collaborating and ideating the next big thing.”

Post-it Flex Write Surface sticks securely and removes cleanly, allowing work surfaces to become whiteboards including smooth, primed and painted drywall, finished wood, existing whiteboards, glass, painted steel, and chalkboards. The removable whiteboard surface is available in several sizes including 50 ft. x 4 ft., 8 ft. x 4 ft., 6 ft. x 4 ft., 4 ft. x 3 ft., 2 ft. x 3 ft. rolls with the option to cut and customize to fit any size.

¹ The Post-it Flex Write Surface Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 500 U.S. operations professionals, between January 2 and January 10, 2020, using an email invitation and an online survey.