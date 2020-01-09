Shallow, round work pan mounts light fixtures to existing ceilings or walls

RACO introduced the 290 Old Work Pan (UPC: 050169002902). This shallow round electrical box mounts light fixtures to existing ceilings or walls. RACO, part of Hubbell Commercial Construction, provides electrical products to commercial and residential markets.

The 290 electrical box is designed to support light fixtures on the ceiling or wall in existing or retrofit applications. The model measures 3.5″ in diameter and is ½” deep. The shallow pan does not interfere with plumbing or other obstructions already inside the wall. The 290 compliments the 4″ 297 Old Work Pan.

The flange and bracket design allows the 290 to be used on ½” or 5/8″ drywall without stud mounting. After cutting the proper size hole, users insert the bracket and tighten the screw to secure the pan in place. The 290 provides two ½” knockouts for connecting cable as well as a raised ground. Zinc plated steel construction provides a two hour fire rating.

The 290 supports light fixtures up to 6 pounds. Easy to follow instructions and mounting hardware are included.