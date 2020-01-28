New Alliance offers the future of steam generation delivering SaaS

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), Armstrong International, and Miura recently formed an Alliance to solve three major challenges facing steam users today: capital funding, declining workforce expertise, and subpar system efficiencies.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/01/the-future-of-steam-generation/
Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), Armstrong International, and Miura recently formed an Alliance to solve three major challenges facing steam users today: capital funding, declining workforce expertise, and subpar system efficiencies.
01/28/2020

The Future of Steam Generation

An Alliance of industry leaders is introducing Steam-as-a-Service (SaaS)

New Alliance offers the future of steam generation delivering SaaS

Three industry leaders recently formed an Alliance to solve three major challenges facing steam users today: capital funding, declining workforce expertise, and subpar system efficiencies.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), Armstrong International, and Miura, an industrial boiler manufacturer, have developed a turnkey, fully financed solution to deliver Steam-as-a-Service (SaaS) to the industry, introducing the future of steam generation. The SaaS offering allows customers to focus on their core business, while having a powerhouse partnership onsite to design, build, operate, maintain, and continuously optimize steam generation. This will help customers update ageing steam infrastructure that is operating well beyond its optimal life span, or to invest in the best available technology and system design to future proof new construction.

The Alliance will demonstrate more about Steam-as-a-Service at the AHR Expo in the Orlando, Florida Orange County Convention Center from February 3rd-5th at the West Concourse – Booth #5153 – Miura America Co., LTD.

