VARIDESK Recalls Stand2Learn Stools Due To Fall Hazard

There has been a voluntary recall of VARIDESK Stand2Learn Stools. The adjustable-height stools are designed for students of any age. The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

“The safety of our fans and the quality of our products is of the utmost importance to VARIDESK,” commented Andrea McLaughlin, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications, VARIDESK. “And, we recently learned that our Stand2Learn stools aren’t up to that quality standard. No one has been injured, but to be safe, we are working with the CPSC to voluntarily recall the stools.”

The Stand2Learn Stools range from 19 to 33 inches in height. The gray steel stools have a black padded seat, four stabilizing cross-bars supporting the legs, and adjustable footpads for leveling. The model number 42058 is located underneath the seat, and the UPC code 8-13866-02360-7 is printed on the packaging.

VARIDESK has received seven reports of the stool’s foot support bars breaking off. No injuries have been reported.

About 4,700 stools were sold in the U.S., with about 300 additional units sold in Canada. The stools were sold online at Varidesk.com, Schoolspecialities.com, Wayfair.com, and Amazon.com; through corporate sales; and third-party resellers from June 2018 through November 2019 for about $95.

The stools were manufactured in Taiwan and imported by VARIDESK LLC, Coppell, Texas.

Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund. Call VARIDESK toll-free at 855-624-4977 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or reach the company online and click on “Contact” for more information.

