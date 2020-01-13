Glass cladding parking façade system is flexible and customizable

The Wall-PF1 from Bendheim is the company’s first-ever exterior glass cladding system designed and engineered specifically for parking façade applications. This parking façade system is flexible and fully customizable to allow maximum natural light and ventilation, combined with a number of glass aesthetic options (in transparent, translucent, and opaque colors).

Bendheim’s patent-pending parking façade system is unique in its use of field-adjustable mechanical fittings to install monumental decorative glass skins. It securely attaches glass panels 30 square feet or larger, weighing upwards of 300 pounds each. Panels are hung independently, speeding installation and ensuring easy and efficient long-term maintenance.

The Wall-PF1 features generous built-in tolerances—up to 2″ in all directions—to compensate for the typical unevenness in floor slabs and walls. The significant up-and-down, in-and-out, left-and-right adjustability also allows façade fabrication to begin from the architectural drawings rather than precise field measurements, benefiting fast-track construction schedules.

Glass options for the Wall-PF1 include fritted (spandrel/pattern), etched mirror, Surface #1 Dura-Etch®/Etch, textured, clear float, color laminated, decorative laminated, and custom (i.e., digitally printed). Each is fully customizable to meet a project’s design objective, as well as impart a unique identity to the parking structure. Most of these decorative glass options are also bird-friendly for parking facilities located near green spaces or in the path of migratory birds.