Wall-mount electrical enclosures with removable gland plate

The ULTIMATE® Wall Mount Enclosure with Removable Gland Plate is a line of NEMA 4 rated and cULus Listed electrical enclosures from Wiegmann, part of Hubbell Commercial Construction. These wall-mount enclosures features a removable gland plate on the bottom and protect electrical components in harsh, dirty environments.

The fully gasketed gland plate can be removed for easy drilling and hole tapping without disturbing the integrity of the enclosure. The plates are interchangeable, ship with enclosures, and are also available separately.

The Wiegmann Ultimate series electrical enclosures utilize a versatile design that makes them easy to modify or upgrade. Enclosure features include continuous welded seams, collar studs for mounting optional back panels, and interchangeable plates and doors.

Fifteen sizes of the new Gland Plate enclosures are available. They are for use where dirt, dust, oil, water, and other contaminants are present. Typical applications include municipal infrastructure, water treatment plants, and other industrial or commercial facilities.

Bodies, doors, and gland plates of the ULTIMATE Wall Mount Enclosure with Removable Gland Plate are fabricated from carbon steel. A quarter-turn, semi-flush latch holds the door securely closed. Doors are sealed with a poured in place gasket.