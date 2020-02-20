2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: Low Speed Utility Vehicles By Club Car

Facilities leaders and their teams are in the market for innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of SOLUTIONS 2020, and featured below is the Q&A from that December 2019 article with Club Car, a small-wheel utility vehicles and golf cart manufacturer. We continued the conversation with a brief podcast, which you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

LSV Fleet Solutions

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2020?

Club Car: The Club Car compact line of LSVs (low speed vehicles) is equipped to meet a variety of challenges, because we know life for a facility manager means that no two days are the same. Our LSVs come with features like enclosed cabs, easy maneuverability, onboard chargers (in electric models), light packages, a tight turning radius with high ground clearance, and more. These vehicles are street legal, and engineered to expand access to narrow paths and other areas where standard trucks or vans can’t go.

When daily tasks range from moving people and equipment to landscaping, medical transport, and general upkeep—and when you tack on the importance of vehicle sustainability and safety—efficient fleet management becomes even more critical.

Additionally, reliable and efficient people-movers will always be crucial to your facility management team’s success. Whether offering rides or helping people with unique needs, the Club Car Transporter, Tempo 2+2, and Villager models are safe, comfortable, and spacious. And, they’re nimble enough to maneuver pedestrian thoroughfares with ease.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

Club Car: We believe that we’re solving a problem on two important fronts — time and money. Facility management leaders have, for too long, used fleets of vehicles from different manufacturers and sources, which makes upkeep and maintenance unnecessarily laborious (and expensive). When you have a mix of manufacturers in your fleet, it can be a tall task to maintain vehicles in a cost-effective manner — and that doesn’t factor in the time; certain parts may not be available or they may take varying amounts of time to arrive based on what’s needed.

This is where a customized, single-source fleet becomes a facility management team’s strongest ally. With Club Car as a partner, teams will benefit from the forward-thinking approach of our design team and the hands-on, customer-focused support of our sales team. We’ll provide a single point of contact, one that is ready and able to help with your entire fleet.

In a follow up interview, Kathryn Sterba, strategy leader at Club Car, discussed the company’s electric vehicle offerings and other industry trends. Click below to listen.