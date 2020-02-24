2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: LTE Verso Intercom By 2N, An Axis Company

Facilities leaders and their teams are in the market for innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of SOLUTIONS 2020, and featured below is the Q&A from that December 2019 article with Axis Communications, a leader in network video, with products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems. We continued the conversation with a brief podcast, which you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

The 2N LTE Verso

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2020?

Axis Communications: The 2N® LTE Verso is the world’s first LTE intercom. It’s an ideal retrofit solution that does not depend on existing wires or answering units, cutting down significantly on installation costs and offering a full range of features including video calls to mobile phones and answering units with 2N® Mobile Video. Supported by an HD camera, configuration can be selected to unlock a breadth of features including a RFID reader, Bluetooth, an optical fingerprint reader, a capacitive touchscreen display, and more. All components and materials are industry grade and will provide excellent performance in any condition, including outdoor elements. Additionally, integrators can connect the 2N® LTE Verso to LTE networks, using the My2N.com portal to configure all its features from anywhere in the world via secured VPN connection.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

Axis Communications: The 2N® LTE Verso, the first access control solution using LTE technology, is an ideal retrofit solution for older buildings or remote sites because it does not rely on existing wires or answering units. With 14 modules available, the units and technology can be customized to suit the needs of a variety of installations, even in an outdoor setting. SIP protocol support makes it easy to link the intercom to IP phones without having to connect to a server. And, achieving a greater level of security is possible with night vision cameras hidden from normal view. The device can be fitted with an induction loop and pictograms suitable for communication with the hearing impaired, making the intercom suitable for a variety of security needs. The ease of integration and installation, ability to customize the solution with a variety of modules, and configuring features with My2N.com portal helps facility managers lower costs and increase security.

In a follow up interview, Craig Szmania, business development manager for intercoms at Axis Communications, discussed the LTE Verso intercom and other industry trends. Click below to listen.