2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: StackIQ From SpaceIQ

Facilities leaders and their teams are in the market for innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of SOLUTIONS 2020, and featured below is the Q&A from that December 2019 article with SpaceIQ , a cloud-based workplace management platform. We continued the conversation with a brief podcast, which you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

StackIQ

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2020?

SpaceIQ: In 2020, SpaceIQ will release StackIQ™, a cloud-based, AI-driven technology that provides workplace managers with the best seating configurations—or stacks of buildings or campuses—by department or team.

Does the C-Suite want offices adjacent to Legal? Is Product Development asking for space near IT? Are Sales and Marketing looking to share an area on the first floor? StackIQ™ gives workplace managers the power to—

See a high-level view of a building’s floors and the current locations for each department and employee team.

Drag-and-drop entire departments and teams from one floor to another.

Choose seating preferences—and with a click let the system identify the most optimized and cost-efficient seating options in a matter of seconds.

Dynamically create and compare unlimited stack plans using live data from all parts of enterprise—hire a new employee and they’ll be part of your future plans.

Initially, StackIQ™ will be available for single-building stacks. SpaceIQ will expand the technology in future releases to allow stack planning across multiple properties, entire campuses, and global real estate portfolios.

Facility Executive: How is this workplace management offering relevant to the work of facilities leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

SpaceIQ: Google’s 111 Eighth Avenue campus in New York City covers an entire city block. The 18-story complex is 2.9 million square feet of workspace that houses 7,000 employees. Imagine moving employees or entire departments in that cavernous space. Not an easy task, even for the most seasoned workplace manager.

Currently, space planners do their best to create optimal seating configurations—or stacks—using manual processes, spreadsheets, printouts, and basic workplace technologies. When a practical solution is found, there’s no way to evaluate whether it’s the best option, or merely “good enough.”

That’s why SpaceIQ developed StackIQ™ to take the guesswork out of stack planning. This unique, AI-driven technology will help facility management leaders:

Use enterprise-wide data to create seating configurations that reduce the time employees waste traveling to meetings and finding colleagues.

Show company executives how optimized floor plans can make more out of existing square footage—and possibly defer workplace expansion or new leases.

Better plan for employee and department moves, and when additional workspace is needed as the company grows.

In a follow up interview, Jeff Revoy, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder of SpaceIQ, provided further insight into the capabilities of StackIQ and related facilities trends. Click below to listen.