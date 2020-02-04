2020 SOLUTIONS For FM: SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay

Facilities leaders and their teams are in the market for innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of SOLUTIONS 2020, and featured below is the Q&A with LEDVANCE from that December 2019 article. We continued the conversation on new lighting from the company with a brief podcast, which you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this page.

SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2020?

LEDVANCE: The SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay is a DLC Premium LED fixture that has a lightweight, impact resistant design, offers up to 78% energy savings compared to traditional luminaires, and has a long life of up to 150,000 hours. With various wattage, color temperature, mounting, optics and sensor options, it offers the flexibility to meet the specific needs of warehouses and other industrial application projects.

Facility Executive: How will this offering help facility management leaders to achieve their goals?

LEDVANCE: Facility executives aim to manage a desirable property for their occupants while controlling overhead and maintaining a profit margin. Their choice of lighting can contribute to the success of their building occupants as well as their own overhead, energy and disposal/recycling costs. The new SYLVANIA ValueLED UFO High Bay joins LEDVANCE’s growing portfolio of SYLVANIA LED luminaires, which help facility executives deliver an optimal environment for occupants and benefit from energy and labor savings.

In a follow up interview, Rich Rattray, specification sales engineer with LEDVANCE, provided further insight into the company’s high bay lighting solutions and related facilities trends. Click below to listen.