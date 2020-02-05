5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Learn five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.


02/6/2020
Join Us For A Free Webinar: 5 Facility Management Tech Tips To Survive The Coming Decade

Facility Management Tech Tips
(Credit: Comstock)
When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Technology is rapidly changing the roles and responsibilities of facilities management professionals. Connected devices, mobile technology, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software are reconfiguring the built-space landscape. Those who help drive our industry’s digital transformation will succeed, while those who delay will find themselves stalled on the side of the road.

In this free webinar, we’ll share five tips on how you can be an early adopter and leader in an evolving industry.

Register for this free webinar today and you’ll learn how to:

  • Optimize your information for digital transformation
  • Leverage technology for improved emergency response
  • Instantly access information to enhance the workplace environment
  • Use technology to anticipate issues before they become a problem

