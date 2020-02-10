A K9 Nose Best For Facility Security

Join Us For A Free Webinar: A K9 Nose Best for Facility Security

When: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Inside and outside threats to workplaces, events, schools, college campuses, and places of worship are only increasing. That’s why it’s critical to not wait until something catastrophic happens.

This webinar will familiarize participants with the benefits, options, and costs associated with the strategic deployment of an explosives/munitions-detection K9 Team to offer added measures of security in public venues, such as hospitals, businesses, utilities, high schools, university campuses, stadiums, and outdoor events.

Register for this free webinar today and you’ll learn about:

The benefits of deploying a K9 team

Cost related to deploying a K9 team

K9 team considerations/requirements

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

