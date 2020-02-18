Facility Executive | February 2020 Issue | Facility Executive - Creating Intelligent Buildings

Facility Executive: February 2020 Issue

Volume 33, Number 1

Tech And FM: Protect Operational Technology For Cyber Security | Recognize vulnerabilities, then collaborate with IT to manage risk.

The HVAC Factor: Phase Change Material Subdues Hot/Cold Calls | A trial installation of phase change material overhead showcases latent heat storage to boost occupant comfort.

Think Smart About Facility Waste | IoT connected devices help facility management redefine waste management protocols.

Facility Executive Of The Year 2020 | Dennis Williams, senior vice president of operations and assistant general manager at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, is moving the new facility forward.

Addressing Moisture Intrusion In Buildings | Examine facilities inside and out for building envelope intrusions.

Plazas and Terraces: Construction Considerations | Improving these outdoor spaces looks at safety and performance.

Leak Detection: For Safety’s Sake | Technology tools help identify gas and water leaks before disaster strikes.

New Year, New Space | Employee-focused design set the tone for Poettker Construction Company’s new headquarters in Breese, IL.

Purpose-Based Design For The Workplace | Form follows function, and creating office space where employees will thrive calls for a closer look.

Six Ways Submetering Improves Energy Insight | Energy meters in facilities can help reduce energy consumption, cut costs, and increase sustainability.

Paints And Coatings For Commercial Spaces | Appearance and performance matter when choosing finishes.

Renewable Energy: Four Ways Toward A New Energy Economy | New report from the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) recommends policies to accelerate market growth.

