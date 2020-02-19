Facility Executive Of The Year 2020: Fiserv Forum

By Anne Cosgrove

From the February 2020 Issue

At Fiserv Forum, the events that take place at the facility keep the facilities team busy year-round. Opened in August 2018 in downtown Milwaukee, WI, the building and its 30-acre Deer District brought a new and vibrant place for people to gather. As a hub of entertainment for the city and the region overall, the 730,000 square foot facility is the first new sports and entertainment arena in Wisconsin since 2002. With 200 events taking place on average annually, the facility is home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. But beyond these headliners, concerts, family shows, Marquette men’s basketball, and more fill the up to 18,000 seat arena.

In July 2020, the Democratic National Convention will take place here, and that is one of the tasks on the mind of Dennis Williams, senior vice president of operations and assistant general manager at Fiserv Forum. Having come on board here in 2017 focused on final construction and buildout from the operations standpoint, Williams then transitioned to overseeing operations and maintenance of the facility and the surrounding Deer District.

At 35, Williams has a front-facing job in many respects, but it’s his attention to the behind-the-scenes tasks that are a basis for keeping things on track. “On the days without events, I’m often the most busy.” He’s referring to the work that goes into transitioning between events and with some occurring back to back, it’s a significant part. “It’s exciting to do this work and everything that goes into the events,” he says.

Williams oversees facility operations and maintenance and housekeeping operations, as well as arena operations and production department, including building conversions. With 34 full-time and several hundred part-time employees, he points to communication and organization as crucial to his work. Previously director of facilities at Soldier Field in Chicago where he started out as an intern, Williams has continued to hone his skills. He credits success with always having an open mind and a willingness to jump in where needed.

Managing diverse responsibilities and staff is a hallmark of facility management leadership, and Williams shares his approach in his current position: “You need to be extremely organized. Organization is critical in this job, especially with the number of facilities and events going on. Also, I established structure early on. I emphasize structure to my department heads, so we have consistent communication and it’s being funneled down in proper ways.”

Built Smart Throughout

Featuring an active plaza space designed for year-round community use outside, Fiserv Forum was built to redefine world-class fan experience and highlight the communal nature of attending live entertainment. Founding partners of the project are BMO Harris Bank, Fiserv Inc., Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, and Miller Brewing Co.

Central to the vision of Fiserv Forum as the hub of entertainment in the region was the visitor experience. Beyond the traditional amenities found, the project team focused on the role of technology to elevate experiences. From 800 high-definition televisions throughout the building to free wi-fi and now a “beer button” to order drinks from one’s seat, connectivity from a technology standpoint was paramount.

Smart building technology behind the scenes has also taken center stage for Williams and his colleagues. The technology throughout Fiserv Forum pursued a “future-proof” design that has delivered a unified, intelligent infrastructure that includes control of HVAC, building automation, security, lighting, fire protection, and information technology. A significant piece of this infrastructure is a Metasys building automation system by Johnson Controls. The building operates the Metasys system for energy management, HVAC, lighting control, and security.

Engaged at the earliest stage of the process as technology contractor, Johnson Controls worked with the Bucks, Mortenson Construction, ICON Venue Group, and numerous subcontractors to furnish, install, and integrate state-of-the-art smart building solutions throughout the facility.