Expanded architectural troffer offerings support diverse environments

Focal Point® expands its architectural troffer offering to support diverse environments, including those with high ceilings or requiring high foot-candles on working surfaces. Additions include higher lumen output options and 90 CRI for Facetta and Zephyr.

“We continue to evolve our products to meet the needs of various applications. Facetta and Zephyr offer a differentiated look that designers really appreciate, and we want to make them as versatile as possible,” remarked Mike Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer for Chicago-based Focal Point. “The expanded lumen output options of these unique architectural luminaires respond to the market’s demand for higher lumen outputs that still deliver visual comfort.”

Facetta, with a design inspired by the facets of a prism, delivers a soft and balanced illumination. The addition of 4500L, 5000L, 5500L, 6000L, and 65000L for the 2’x2′ architectural troffer increases the lumen output offering to meet the needs of varied interior spaces.

Available in 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000K CCTs, the Facetta 2×2 architectural recessed LED luminaire has a faceted lens that allows for use in clusters to create unique architectural patterns. It integrates with wired and wireless building lighting control systems with dimming options that include DALI, 0-10V, and Lutron EcoSystem. A one-piece, hinged bezel assembly is easily removed for maintenance.

Zephyr, a non-directional luminaire, creates the impression of a floating bottom lens that delivers a uniform, diffuse illumination. Adding 4500L, 5000L, 5500L, 6000L, 6500L, and 7000L to Zephyr 1’x4′, and 4500L, 5000L, 5500L, 6000L, and 6500L to Zephyr 2’x2′ allows the smaller luminaires to deliver illumination levels often only available with larger architectural troffers. Because of its soft, yet powerful illumination and ease of maintenance, Zephyr is especially suitable in healthcare and educational settings.

Zephyr utilizes a dual lens optical solution to control brightness while maintaining high efficiency. An optical microstructure provides glare control. Right Light provides a broad range of standard delivered lumen outputs that stay consistent as technology upgrades occur. In addition, tunable drivers allow for custom wattage and lumen outputs to be specified within the standard range. Preferred Light™ uses advanced LED technology to enhance spaces and provide more comfortable environments for building occupants. The solution delivers lighting that effectively renders color for human preference, creating more comfortable and visually appealing environments.

Both Facetta and Zephyr meet the energy efficiency standards of the DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) with select lumen output options.