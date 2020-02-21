Friday Funny: Duct Tape Prom Fashion Still Sticking Around

Over the past 20 years, countless prom dress and tuxedo styles have come and gone, and the rise of social media has altered the landscape of teenage interests and inspirations. Yet, rising above TikTok®, Snapchat®, and VSCO girls, one quirky trend has stuck around with surprisingly consistent popularity: Duck Tape® prom attire.

Duck® Brand’s Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is still going strong after two decades. And in celebration of the its 20th anniversary, college-bound teens are once again invited to showcase their creative talents for the chance to win nearly $25,000 in scholarships and prizes.

“Over the past 20 years, Stuck at Prom has evolved from a simple contest into an annual tradition for creative teens to showcase their style, imagination, and immense talents,” said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that markets the Duck brand. “The stories and designs from past participants – many who have gone on to achieve significant success in the field of design—are inspiring… and we look forward to seeing what’s in store this year as we hit this significant milestone.”

Each spring, Stuck at Prom challenges high school students to design one-of-a-kind prom formalwear and accessories using the range of Duck Tape colors and prints. Since its inception in 2001, more than 8,000 students from throughout the U.S., as well as six Canadian provinces, have attended prom in duct tape attire—and Duck brand has awarded these talented teens with more than half a million dollars in scholarships.

To participate in this year’s contest, high school students from across the U.S. and Canada are invited to upload photos and videos of their dress or tuxedo creations online during the April 1 through June 8, 2020 entry period. (Couples and groups of friends are welcome to submit their designs, but they must be entered individually in the respective dress or tux category.)

Then, a panel of judges will select 10 finalists — five dresses and five tuxes — by evaluating each Duck Tape masterpiece on criteria including use of color and designs, workmanship, and originality. They will also consider how the Duck Tape was utilized in the creation of the dress or tux and accessories.

From June 29 through July 10, members of the public will be invited to vote for their favorite dress and tux designs. Around July 21, two Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux—will be announced, each of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Eight runners up will receive $500 scholarships and Duck brand prize packs worth $100.

To read about past winners, or learn more about entering this year’s 20th Annual Duck brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, visit StuckAtProm.com.

