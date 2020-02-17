Hydro Connect Real-Time Module improves the laundry process

Hydro Systems introduced its Hydro Connect Real-Time Module. When paired with a Real-Time Module, Hydro Connect offers instant data streaming to further improve the laundry process.

“The Real-Time Module helps laundries operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and quickly address any abnormal conditions,” said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. “Previously, our customers could view historical reports on productivity, chemical usage, costs, and alarms. Now, operational data is available as it occurs, allowing immediate action to drive continuous improvement.”

Hydro Connect is a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform that populates data generated from the company’s Dositec Central Dosing Systems that operate in laundries across the world. The platform offers chemical providers increased visibility into their operations while also optimizing production, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction.

The Real-Time Module can be retrofitted to existing Dositec installs, allowing ongoing data streaming to the Hydro Connect cloud. With a real-time dashboard, chemical providers and end-users can see what’s happening in every washer or in every module of tunnel washers. There is no guesswork about which formula is running, success of each chemical delivery, or whether hygiene compliance is being met.

In addition to providing a clear view of measures like efficiency by shift, washer turn times, and water and chemical usage, the Real-Time Module enables users to set alarm thresholds and receive e-mails and SMS notifications if one or more are triggered. This allows laundries to reduce downtime, rewash rates, and larger issues that can impact the bottom line. Hydro Systems also offers a monthly data analysis plan to provide insights and recommendations for busy laundry operators.

“As we expand Hydro Connect’s capabilities, we aim to increase connectivity, add value to our applications, and provide industrial and on-premise laundries with the data and resources they need to optimize cleaning results,” added Goetz.