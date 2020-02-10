IMETCO Launches R2 (Revive & Reclad) Services For Re-Cladding

IMETCO® (Innovative Metals Company, Inc.) is offering a refined solution for re-cladding aging facades. R2™ (Revive & Reclad) is a customized inclusive engineering services package designed to help building owners, architects, or any other decision-maker choose the proper re-cladding solution for their specific building based on existing conditions.

This service is designed for buildings with metal, brick, concrete, or EIFS facades that are deteriorating or in need of aesthetic improvement. Re-cladding options may include an entire rainscreen application or be as simple as new metal wall panels retrofitted over the existing. R2 is a four-phased approach that includes value-added services combining project renderings, material selections, and engineering assessments.

“Revive and Reclad efficiently opens the door for facility owners to consider the truly sustainable option of resurfacing and protecting their existing facility, while incorporating state-of-the art air, moisture, and thermal management. And along with that, it’s aesthetically pleasing,” said Joe Mellott, IMETCO vice president.

