Is Your School Custodian The Coolest?

If your school custodian is deserving of national recognition, here’s your chance: Cintas is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Custodian of the Year contest. The contest honors the best-of-the-best amongst school custodians, and nominations are being accepted until March 2, 2020

Now in its seventh year, the contest celebrates custodians who go above and beyond to support school cleanliness and student well-being. The contest will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. The winner’s school will also receive a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000. An additional nine finalists will receive $1,000 each and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500.

“By maintaining school facilities, custodians provide students, staff, and visitors with a clean and healthy environment that supports learning,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “Many are also the backbone of their school community, going the extra mile in everything they do. This contest highlights the important work custodians do each day.”

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award. Cintas will announce the top 10 finalists on March 16. The public can vote for their favorite custodian through April, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year.

“Custodians do much more than clean,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “They protect children in schools, elderly in long-term care facilities, guests in hotels, visitors in stores and so much more by creating clean, healthy and safe environments. ISSA is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning, and we are honored to help Cintas recognize dedicated custodians across the country.”

“We are proud to partner with Cintas to showcase the 2020 Custodian of the Year,” added Marta Aebischer, Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Vice President of Marketing. “We realize how important their hard work is to our communities and we are committed to providing innovative solutions that make their jobs easier and safer.”

