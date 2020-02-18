Johnson Controls Goes On The Road With Rooftop Units

On February 14, Johnson Controls announced its 2020 “Game On” Roadshow, featuring rooftop HVAC systems from Johnson Controls, TempMaster®, and YORK®. Beginning March 4, 2020 in Richmond, VA, this tour will bring the comprehensive and newly extended rooftop units portfolio to locations across North America, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and more.

As part of the tour, the 53-foot “Game On” trailer will house full-size displays of Choice 15-27.5T and Select 27.5-50T units to give visitors hands-on interactions with the equipment. The agenda will also include engaging interactive experiences featuring the Premier 25-50T rooftop platform, Variable Air Volume Products (VAV), the Verasys Building Controls System, and the Rooftop Center of Excellence for design and manufacturing.

“Featuring cutting-edge efficiency, high performance and unbeatable reliability, Johnson Controls, TempMaster®, and YORK® rooftop units are being implemented to build smarter and more comfortable environments,” said Matt Shaub, VP and GM of Commercial Ducted Systems. “The ‘Game On’ Roadshow will bring these products and information directly to our customers in a meaningful way and provide opportunities to learn about the latest technologies and developments in the HVAC market.”

With events held in more than 25 states (see upcoming dates below), the “Game On” Roadshow is part of Johnson Controls’ overall commitment to customer success and innovation, including the recent opening of their Norman, OK Rooftop Center of Excellence, a 900,000 square foot laboratory and manufacturing space.

Charlotte, NC, March 12, Johnson Controls Branch

Atlanta, GA, March 17, Johnson Controls Branch

Dallas-Fort Worth-Irving, TX, March 26, Texas Air Systems

Memphis, TN, April 2, Mills Wilson George

Denver, CO, April 14, Johnson Controls Branch

Indianapolis, IN, April 27, Johnson Controls Branch

Nashville, TN, May 7, Hobbs and Associates

Milwaukee, WI, May 18, Johnson Controls Branch

And more to come through November 2020.

For more information and to register for the “Game On” Roadshow, facilities professionals can visit: JohnsonControls.com/gameon; York.com/gameon; and TempMaster-hvac.com/gameon.