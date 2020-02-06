Division Twelve chairs, stools, and tables inspired by hospitality trends

Keilhauer announced its acquisition of Division Twelve, which was founded in Edmonton, Canada by industrial designer Geof Lilge in 2017. Through the purchase, Keilhauer is expanding its offerings with a line of tables and seating. The colorful new line’s personality, durability, and adaptability will function as a solution for office environments that want to create unconventional meeting or luncheon areas that are inspired by hospitality trends.

“Though we have historically focused more on office environments, we have always been excited and inspired by the hospitality sector. This acquisition provides us with a new solution for office design, extends our reach into new markets, and brings excellent design talent into our house. It complements what we do at Keilhauer beautifully,” said President Mike Keilhauer. “From the moment I first saw Division Twelve I was struck by a feeling of joy. I am excited to bring that feeling to the market.”

The initial collection of bent metal stools, chairs, tables, and bench feature the designs of Geof Lilge, Scot Laughton, and Samuel Petterson. The pieces have an urban, modern design that ranges from straight-forward to sculptural. Twenty different powder-coat colors are available to customize each piece. Each year, the palette will be updated to include the latest Pantone® Color of the Year.

The initial Division Twelve offering features a diverse collection of chairs, stools, and tables. The furniture can be integrated into most environments, including hospitality, education, and office.

Resto™ has a curved back and wide wooden or upholstered seat that provides comfort for long, intense sitting sessions.

Winny™ is a stacking chair with subtle nods to the Windsor chair. Its steel frame is available with a White Oak seat with or without arms.

Dek™ adds an urban touch to a timeless stool frame. Its oval seat, available in White Oak or upholstered, is inspired by the deck of a skateboard.

The Bender™ stool's flowing lines do double duty as a handle—suitable for last minute rearrangement and movement. It is available with a wood or upholstered seat.

The Shop stool has an all steel design that provides durability for even the most rugged of use, in the most high-use of areas.

Daytrip™ is a classic stool with a steel frame and upholstered seat.

Wedge has a deep seat and elaborate, bent metal curves. The seat is available in White Oak or upholstered.

Brat™ chairs feature an upholstered or White Oak seat, and curved backrest.

The Hectic™ Collection 's benches, tables, and stools can be mixed, matched, and moved at a moment's notice to create a meet-up area. Seats are available in White Oak or upholstered; table tops are available in White Oak or laminate.

’s benches, tables, and stools can be mixed, matched, and moved at a moment’s notice to create a meet-up area. Seats are available in White Oak or upholstered; table tops are available in White Oak or laminate. Funk™ tables are a simple, clean café height table available in 24″ and 30″ round or square with a laminate or White Oak top and colored base.

To launch the brand to the global design community, Keilhauer collaborated with the ad agency Cossette to develop a marketing campaign that incorporated traditional ads, printed collateral, a new website, and installations. The bent steel tube frames inspired the marketing tagline “Get Bent” and set the colloquial, irreverent tone. The campaign explores joy, individuality, and the creative process through exaggerated scales, unexpected vignettes, and the playful use of color and copy.

“The marketing is meant to be provocative,” said Meghan Sherwin, VP Marketing, Keilhauer. “It connects us to the earliest stages of the design process: exploration and discovery. We’re intentionally breaking industry norms.”

One hundred percent recyclable frames, Forest Stewardship Council certified wood (FSC® C117042), bio-based seat foams, and an environmentally friendly powder-coat process ensures the Division Twelve line marries seamlessly into Keilhauer’s sustainability program. Already recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, Keilhauer operates with zero waste to landfill and offsets 100% of its electricity use with renewable energy credits.

Showroom spaces for Division Twelve are presently underway. In June 2020, Keilhauer will open a designated showroom in Chicago at the Mart room 324 to exhibit Division Twelve during NeoCon. It will also be sharing space in the company’s New York and Toronto showrooms.