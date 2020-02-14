IoT-enabled to function as a standalone room controller

The O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 from Delta Controls, Inc. replaces the conventional thermostat with an all-encompassing hub that creates a more comfortable space for occupants, while also providing easy accessibility and management for building owners. This controller uses Sensor Fusion Technology to monitor over eight space characteristics and then send a combination of raw and processed data to local controllers and supervisory systems.

IoT-enabled to function as a standalone room controller in commercial, office, healthcare, and hospitality environments, the O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 combines temperature, humidity, motion, sound, light sensing, and wireless integration into one. This open platform IoT device offers support for BACnet, MQTT, REST, and BLE protocols, allowing it to integrate with almost any system. Select models also come with two universal I/O points capable of controlling or accepting inputs from nearby devices—suitable for light ballasts or chilled-beam ceiling valves.

The O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 is ceiling-mounted for the best vantage point of the room and combines seven different sensors to provide the most accurate view of an interior space. The device uses these sensors to detect occupancy through body heat, keyboard noise, or motion to identify when an occupant enters or leaves the room. This feature allows systems to turn off HVAC and lighting in a fraction of the time compared with motion sensor systems, resulting in cost savings for facilities and fewer false unoccupied readings.

The sensor hub is easy to install and can be configured out of the box with just a smartphone.