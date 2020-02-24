Office Furniture Brand VariDesk Has Rebranded To Vari

VariDesk, based on Coppell, TX, has announced that it is now Vari — a workspace innovation company. The name change reflects the rapid growth and evolution of the company that hit the market in 2013 with its innovative desktop riser, and the company now offers a full line of more than 200 workspace-redefining products. Since entering the market, the company has helped to transform traditional office environments, bringing welcome change for the employees who continue to demand a more holistic and engaging workspace.

“We built a strong brand, leading the category of standing desks and risers,” said Vari Co-Founder and CEO Jason McCann. “That fast growth combined with an inventive culture has led us down a truly remarkable path. Today, we’re much more than a desk. We’re Vari. And we have everything a high-growth business needs to furnish its entire workspace.”

Vari is one of the fastest growing companies in Dallas.¹ The company now has 350 employees and millions of customers worldwide. Its products are found in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Over the last several years, the company has also embraced broader business opportunities, including its commercial real estate venture VariSpace, which offers space-as-a-service.

“The way people work is changing — and that’s pushing companies to move with speed and confidence, and to continually innovate. We continue to embrace change and push past our own boundaries, expanding beyond the product we’re synonymous with to offer companies innovative workspace solutions. And we’re broadening our name to reflect that,” McCann said.

One of the company’s recent product introductions is the Privacy Booth, designed as a retreat for focus work, personal phone calls, and other matters requiring quiet and confidentiality in the workplace.