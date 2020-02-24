No-splash Burpless Poly Drum Funnel with built-in overfill preventer

The PIG® Burpless® Poly Drum Funnel (DRM1680) from New Pig is a no-splash poly funnel with built-in overfill preventer. The burpless design vents during pouring through a ¾” bung for a fast, smooth flow, and the built-in overfill preventer stops flow when the drum is almost full to help avoid messy overfills.

Designed for use with nonhazardous liquids—coolants, non-flammable oils, and water-based liquids—the funnel chugs as fast as users can pour, without burps or dangerous splash backs. It is available in three lid colors (red, black, and yellow) so users can segregate drums to avoid confusion. The attached tight-head hinged lid will not get lost or separated from the funnel.

The PIG Burpless Poly Drum Funnel features a thick-wall, 100% polyethylene construction that resists UV rays, rust, corrosion, and most chemicals. The threaded brass neck fits 2″ NPT bung opening on 30 gallon and 55 gallon steel and poly drums. PTFE tape (included) provides a seal between the funnel and drum and the product is lockable to prevent unauthorized access.

The PIG Burpless Poly Drum Funnel has a 6.5″ H x 9″ diameter draining area, measures 13.5″ W x 16.25″ L x 13.9″ H, and weighs 6.22 pounds.