AI-powered spatial intelligence solution enables smarter decision-making

Pointivo, creator of technologies that empower a deeper understanding of the physical world, debuted its data and analytics roof assessment solution, Spatial IQ: Facility Management (FM), at this year’s International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Dallas, Texas. This AI-powered FM solution generates spatial intelligence using high-res imagery of roofs, buildings, and surroundings for easy planning, monitoring, and maintenance of exterior facility assets.

Spatial IQ: Facility Management can conduct assessments and generate roof inventory, delivering the information needed to quickly budget for repairs, measure for replacement, create takeoffs, or track roof deficiencies—all while keeping staff safely on the ground.

Spatial IQ: Facility Management features:

Turn-Key Drone Pilot Flight

High-Resolution Drone Imagery

2D and 3D Measurement Data of Roof System

Automatic Identification of Roof Inventory

Measurement of Area, Length, and Quantity of Penetrations and Equipment

Advanced Take Off Reports

Automatic Identification of Roof Deficiencies by Section and Type

Sharable Roof Assessment Reports

“At Pointivo, we aim to revolutionize assessment processes to empower more intelligent business decisions,” says Dan Ciprari, CEO and co-founder of Pointivo. “Through AI-driven spatial intelligence, our FM solution dramatically reduces time spent on roof assessment and inventory by automatically delivering finely detailed, accurate dimensional data and insights.”

National Roofing Partners (NRP) utilizes Pointivo’s Spatial IQ platform as a key component of its newest product offering—AI-Powered Drone Assessments.

“Traditional methods for assessing roofs and facilities are time and resource-intensive, which is why we are excited to partner with Pointivo to launch the Spatial IQ: Facility Management platform. It provides our Partners with a smarter, safer, and more accurate method for roof analysis,” says Deryl Kratzer, vice president, sales for NRP. “This single platform is a gamechanger for our Partners and customers, reducing onsite inspection to just minutes while providing unparalleled accuracy and consistency.”

Pointivo’s FM solution combines AI, computer vision, and advanced analytics. It generates spatial intelligence by analyzing high-res imagery of roofs, buildings, and surroundings to extract location, measurement, and understanding of physical assets and structures. Spatial IQ: Facility Management empowers contractors, facility managers, and owners with unique perspectives for insightful action to impact business decisions relating to measurement, damage detection, assessment, inventory management, budgeting, and risk mitigation.