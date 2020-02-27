Video wall processor works standalone or as part of Zio AV-over-IP system

RGB Spectrum, a supplier of audio-video solutions to government and commercial customers, announced the addition of the Zio® W4000 video wall processor to its Zio AV-over-IP platform. AV-over-IP (audio-video over internet protocol) is the next generation of video distribution, enabling real-time video distribution across packet-based networks, such as the Internet, Ethernet local area networks (LANs), and IP based wide area networks (WANs). AV-over-IP extends video distribution distances, simplifies installation, and reduces cost of operations by moving from dedicated video cabling to converged IP networks.

The Zio W4000 fully supports 4K 60Hz resolution end-to-end with a mix of local baseband (HDMI, DisplayPort, SDI), IP video (H.264), and web-based inputs to deliver the best of both worlds for in-room and enterprise-wide video distribution. This video wall processor simplifies complex visualization by simultaneously displaying multiple high-quality video sources onto any size video wall with up to 64 displays.

The Zio W4000 is the latest addition to RGB Spectrum’s Zio AV-over-IP platform, a suite of hardware and software products optimized for Enterprise-Class video distribution. Enterprise-Class AV-over-IP accelerates collaboration by sharing information-rich visual displays across the enterprise and between organizations. Zio distributes video from baseband and IP sources across LANs, WANs, and to mobile devices. Integration with Zio enables the W4000 and other video sources across the enterprise to be managed through a common browser-based interface. The Zio W4000 is the first full function video wall processor fully integrated with an Enterprise-Class AV-over-IP distribution platform.

The drag and drop Zio GUI provides quick configuration of the video wall, eliminating the need for advanced device programming skills. The Zio W4000 also provides live thumbnail previews of baseband and Zio IP sources, and user-defined presets for layouts and routing. The product is suitable for standalone or enterprise-wide applications, including mission-critical operations, command centers, boardrooms, lobby displays, and digital signage.

“We’re delighted to further expand our industry leading Zio AV-over-IP platform with the W4000 video wall processor,” said Bob Marcus, CEO at RGB Spectrum. “We’ve worked closely with our customers to create the W4000, optimized to address both standalone video walls and enterprise-wide visual collaboration.”